Grim's Grub: Heirloom foods

I don't look at the "heirloom" quality as being representative of the monetary value of the item, but the family symbolism. There are usually stories involved in true heirlooms. This gives a wondrous meaning to the idea of heirloom varieties of plants.

Heirloom plants are plants that have inherited the qualities of their forebears. They are old, strong things that aren't exactly perfect, but still perfectly valuable in their own right. I've heard stories of people using these plants as literal heirlooms by passing along seeds, roots or cuttings from one plant to another.

It is entirely conceivable that on a family farm in Minnesota today there is an asparagus plant descended from a root brought from Germany by an immigrant family before the great war. Now that's what I call an heirloom. I intend to have plants to pass on if I ever have children.

Consider, then, that there are other foods that justify the "heirloom" label, though they are rare things of beauty from countries all over.

Most people are familiar with the concept of sourdough. Most would be amazed to learn there are some sourdough starters that have been cared for and have thrived for decades. This is because the strain of yeast that creates sourdough can be kept growing much like a plant. You feed it, split it off, care for it and when it is time, you make food from a small portion and reserve the rest.

Very traditional families have their own strains of sourdough that come from a central origin (great-great-grandma?). These strains are unique and hail back to a yeast spore that was flying on a breeze before being captured by some human looking to make bread.

Vinegar and kombucha "mothers" work the same way. They are colonies of microbes that can be kept alive for long periods of time through careful care and tending. Like strains of yeast, the kombucha and vinegar mothers are bound to make unique tasting final products.

That is to say, a sourdough starter in Minnesota will make different bread from one in Seattle. The strains are different in the way that people are unique. Those who experiment in using wild acetobacter for making vinegar sometimes report that they have "caught" several different strains within feet of one another; while one produces a sour vinegar, another produces a richer taste.

Imagine the difference hundreds of miles can make.

I'm most interested in a food introduced to me by an amazing recipe book. It's a Chinese ingredient called "master stock." Master stock is like a sourdough starter in that some have been passed down among families for 100 years or so.

A master stock starts as a flavored liquid used for boiling various meats. The meat is removed, the liquid boiled, the impurities separated out and the liquid is then reserved and cooled, maybe frozen. The stock is kept clean and safe by boiling. You boil it before you use it, and you boil it every three days it isn't in use (30 if you keep it frozen).

The result is that each meat that is boiled in the liquid absorbs taste from the master stock, and the master stock absorbs the taste from the meat. It's almost symbiotic. Each meat improves the flavor of the stock for the next meat.

In a traditional kitchen, the stock will be used almost every day. Imagine the complexity of a stock that for 100 years has had meat, seasonings and other things boiled in it daily. The complexity would be impossible to reproduce.

While I cherish the chautauqua rocking chair I inherited from my mother, who inherited it from my grandmother, I know it is not unique and it is replaceable. The same could not be said for heirloom foods.

Master Stock

2-liter water bath

1 cup light soy sauce

1 cup shao xing wine (or dry sherry)

150 grams rock sugar

1/3 cup sliced ginger

4 cloves crushed garlic

6 spring onions, washed and trimmed

½ teaspoon sesame oil

4 star anise

2 cassia bark or 1 cinnamon stick

3 pieces dried mandarin peel or orange peel

Combine all ingredients in a large pot and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and gently simmer 30 minutes to allow the flavors to infuse. Cool and store, or use immediately.

Replenish stock as it is used by making smaller batches of the above broth and adding it to the original.