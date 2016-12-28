Soup's on! Nothing beats a hot bowl of soup

As I was digging into recipes, I did come across tips that can enhance most soups. One of the first tips I read was a good reminder about how to add salt in your recipes. You should salt your soup a little at the beginning and also at the end.

Most soup recipes will have you sauté vegetables to bring out their flavor. When you add salt, this helps to ensure the vegetables are seasoned properly. But it is easy to over salt if you're not careful. It is better to go light on salt in the beginning, and then taste the soup after it is cooked and add salt a little at a time until you get just the flavor you want.

Another problem that happens to my soups is the pasta becomes mushy. Recipes will often state to add the noodles the last 15 to 30 minutes of cooking. Unfortunately, that can cause the pasta to be extremely soggy.

The best way to prevent waterlogged pasta is to add the noodles or shells when the soup is almost done or has completely finished cooking. Even after the heat is off, the soup will still be hot enough to cook the pasta.

If you don't have a big family and freeze a lot of leftovers, it's good to keep in mind that certain soups freeze better than others. If a pasta soup is frozen, the noodles can turn mushy. Also be cautious when freezing a soup with a cream or milk base. When creamy type soups are re-heated, they can become grainy.

If you know you are going to freeze a vegetable soup, slightly undercook the vegetables. Vegetables, like pasta, can turn mushy when reheated. With soups, it is best to freeze them in small portions. A small bag of soup is easy to store in the freezer and warms up in just a few minutes to make for an easy, fast meal.

I have several tried-and-true soup recipes but decided it was time to expand my horizons. I've had a couple of soup recipes on the back burner that I've been meaning to try. The first recipe is for a lasagna soup. To me, lasagna is not lasagna without sausage - mild, medium or hot. It is your choice depending on how spicy you want the soup to be. But if you prefer a milder soup, you can substitute ground beef for sausage.

The baked potato soup is a great recipe for families because you can top the soup with whatever suits your fancy - green onions, cheese, croutons, bacon or even leftover pieces of chicken. I have seen baked potato soup recipes that use frozen hash browns instead of potatoes. That's a great time saver or an option if you have no baking potatoes in the house.

For these sub-zero days, nothing beats a hot bowl of soup. Winter has just started, so there's more than likely going to be a few more minus 20-degree days. Enjoy a hearty soup with a slice of crusty french bread and you'll be ready to brave the cold. Happy Eating!

Lasagna Soup

1 pound ground sausage

3 cups beef broth

2 teaspoons jarred garlic

1 tablespoon parsley

1 tablespoon dried basil

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1/2 cup chopped onion

1 28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 6-ounce can tomato paste

1 cup vegetable juice (such as V8)

½ teaspoon white pepper

½ teaspoon salt

4 to 8 drops hot sauce (if desired)

1-2 cups water

2 cups uncooked shell pasta

Shredded mozzarella cheese for topping

Place the sausage into a medium sized fry pan and cook just until the sausage is slightly pink. Remove and place on paper towels to absorb any grease. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mix together the canned tomatoes and tomato paste until well blended. Pour into a crock pot or slow cooker.

Add the broth, sausage, garlic, parsley, basil, thyme and onion. Mix well. Add the vegetable juice and season with salt and pepper. Cover and cook on low for 7 hours or high for 3 to 4 hours.

Fifteen minutes before you want to eat, add one cup of water and stir. Let the water warm up for 5 to 10 minutes and then add the pasta. Let the pasta cook for a few minutes, and if the soup is too thick add additional water - up to one cup.

For a spicier dish, add a few drops of hot sauce after the pasta is cooked.

Serve in individual bowls or cups and top with the shredded mozzarella cheese.

Loaded Baked Potato Soup

Adapted from idahopotato.com

1/2 stick butter or margarine

1/2 cup cooked, crumbled bacon

1/2 of a yellow onion, diced into small pieces

1 teaspoon jarred garlic

2/3 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart chicken stock

5 medium sized baking potatoes, peeled and diced (or use 3-4 cups frozen shredded hash browns)

1 quart heavy cream (for a lighter soup use half and half)

Salt and pepper, to taste

2 teaspoons dried chives

Assorted toppings:

Diced green onions

Shredded cheese

Crumbled bacon

Croutons

Sour cream

Turn on stove to medium heat. Place a large sauce pot on the heat and add the butter to the pan. After the butter has melted, add the onions and garlic and cook for 3 to 5 minutes, just until the onion is slightly transparent. Add the bacon and cook an additional minute.

Add the flour a spoonful at a time and thoroughly blend it into the onion mixture. Once all of the flour is blended in, slowly add the chicken stock. Mix well to make sure the onion mixture is thoroughly blended into the chicken stock. Add the potatoes and bring the mixture to a boil.

Cook 30 to 45 minutes, just until the potatoes are tender. (If using frozen hash browns the cooking time will be shortened to 20 to 25 minutes.)

Add the cream or half and half, turn down the heat and let the soup simmer for 10 minutes. Add a small amount of salt and pepper, to taste. Add additional salt and pepper if necessary. Stir in the chives and mix well. If the soup is not warm enough, keep heating for an additional 10 to 15 minutes.

Spoon into bowls and top with sour cream, bacon pieces, onions or cheese.