Grim's Grub: Yay - Another stinky fermentation project!

This is the same tendency that led me to make homemade fermented hot sauce (tastes great, doesn't really stick to anything), liquid smoke, sauerkraut and canned stock and ... well, you get the idea.

Some time ago I saw an online how-to in Mother Earth News about making your own soy sauce. I got very excited when I saw it; however, it has since disappeared. It is either behind a paywall for subscribers or they took it down because of health concerns over soy.

I'm actually kind of reckless when it comes to food scares, so soy sauce is still in my diet and nothing currently excites me quite as much as the concept of making my own. In addition, there are a couple other products that apparently come from the process, including soy mash.

Having lost the original article, I had to find it. I resorted to the "Internet Wayback Machine," which keeps archived copies of web pages. They had the original page, but I could not access the article, which was in PDF form. I did, however, find out where the article came from.

It turns out it was an article from 1975 called "Soy you want soy sauce" by Lewis Canupp-Penrod. To satisfy my plan, I resorted to buying the back issue. I got it for $2, but there was a time when it was in a magazine rack with a $3 sticker on it, so I am going to go ahead and claim I got a deal.

I got it in the mail, opened it and there it was. Apparently nostalgia is a powerful and fast working force because the article wasn't nearly as informative as I remembered. Still, the fact that the contents of the book remind me of the Foxfire manuals or the Reader's Digest "Back to Basics" book makes it well worth my petty change.

You'd think having found instructions would be the end of my hunting, but no. It seems that soybeans are hard to come by locally. The local feed store has mash, but I'm out for whole soybeans. I've gotten the names of some farmers to try.

In the meantime, however, I've hunted on eBay and Amazon, both of which may be cost prohibitive. I might have the beans by the time you see this, but either way, feel free to give any pointers you might have.

So, the process is a time-consuming fermentation and you might as well do it in large batches. It will get a little gross to some people, but you will have to put up with it if you want soy sauce. You will start with blocks called Meju, which will then be processed into soy sauce and then soybean paste.

Meju (soybean blocks)

5 pounds soybeans, soaked 24 hours then drained before processing

Place beans in a large, heavy pot and add water three times the depth of the beans. Cook one hour on high. Reduce heat and continue cooking until they are soft, approximately 4 ½ to 5 hours. Beans must remain covered in water during cooking. Drain when finished. (Alternatively, pressure cook 20 minutes at 15 pounds pressure.)

Mash your beans or process in a blender or food processor. Leave some beans whole, and only process coarsely.

Separate into three blocks. Shape into rectangles. Dry these blocks in a warm location. You can supplement the drying with an electric blanket on low by drying the blocks on top of the blanket with wax paper between them. Rotate the blocks occasionally to keep drying even.

Once the blocks are solid enough to hold together, tie them with cotton twine and hang them at room temperature in a dry location with circulation. The blocks should not touch. Allow them to hang for six weeks, until they smell somewhat pungent when you get very close to them.

(Beware, there are some warnings that the fungi in these bricks may be dangerous to pets.)

Put the blocks in a cardboard box with your heating blanket for two weeks. By this point the blocks should smell earthy and pungent with various molds colored white, brownish yellow and sometimes green colors.

Hang the blocks from twine again for one month.

Once finished, wash the blocks in cold water and brush gently to remove the growing fungi. Place the blocks in the sunlight on a cookie sheet to dry for one day, turning regularly until every side is fully dried. Use these meju to create sauce and bean paste.

Korean Soy Sauce guk-ganjang and Korean Fermented Soybean Paste (similar to miso) doenjang

Instructions inspired by www.maangchi.com/recipe/doenjang

3 meju

3 ½ gallons water

2 3-pound boxes kosher salt

1 large piece hardwood charcoal

3 large dried hot chili peppers

3-5 dried jujubes, optional

2 cloves garlic

Using the meju produced above, you can now process to make both soy sauce and soybean paste.

Combine water with salt (reserve ¼ cup salt) in a large container. Stir until dissolved.

Prepare a large crock or similar container. Add bean blocks and salted water to the crock, followed by charcoal, peppers, jujubes and garlic.

Cover your container with cheesecloth and put on the lid loosely. Allow the blocks to sit for two to three months. On sunny days, open the lids and allow the crock to sit in the sunlight. At night, cover again.

Discard the charcoal, jujubes, peppers and garlic at the end of the fermentation process. Transfer the bean blocks to a large bowl. Do your best to separate broken pieces from the liquid. Reserve the liquid - this is soy sauce. It may be canned or stored as is, or pasteurized to stop fermentation.

Break up the bricks into a paste and mix in the remaining ¼ cup salt before transferring it to a crock or container. Cover with cheesecloth and a lid. Expose to sunlight as before (twice a week at least) for approximately five to six months. If it ever looks too dry, pour some of the reserved soy sauce on top, but don't stir.

The finished product will smell sweet and taste salty and earthy. Mother Earth News recommended dehydrating this into a powder. Traditionally it is stored wet.

Instructions for pressure canning refried beans (which have a similar thick texture) call for processing pints at 10 pounds pressure for 75 minutes. This is too dense to can without pressure, but you should be able to freeze in half pint jars or in blocks shaped in muffin tins.