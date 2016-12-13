Seven ways to navigate healthier holiday meals

1. Think about meal timing

Many families eat large holiday feasts at odd times, so plan how you will make changes if the meal does not line up with your regular schedule. If you take insulin injections or a pill that lowers blood glucose, you may need a snack at your normal meal time to prevent a low blood glucose reaction. Ask your healthcare team for advice.

2. Be selective

Don't feel like you have to sample everything on the table. Choose foods you really love and can't get any other time of the year. You can have some, if you limit the portion and how often your have it.

3. Eat smaller portions

Many traditional holiday foods are high in carbohydrates: mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, stuffing, dinner rolls, cranberry sauce, pumpkin pie and other desserts. Try to keep your total carbohydrate intake like a regular day. If you can't decide on one or two carbohydrate foods, take very small samples of several dishes.

4. Eat your vegetables

We want to dress up a holiday table with tempting treats so vegetables are often limited. Add some colorful vegetable dishes. Offer a green salad or steamed veggies. Non-starchy veggies are low in carbs and calories. They'll fill you up and keep you from over-eating other high-calorie and high-fat foods.

5. Try healthier versions

Will the casserole taste just as good with fat-free or light sour cream? Can you steam green beans instead of sautéing in butter? Use a little less sugar in your pie and rely on the fruit's natural sweetness.

6. Drink in moderation

If you choose to drink alcohol, eat something beforehand to prevent low blood glucose levels later. Have no more than one drink for women and two drinks for men. Opt for sugar-free mixers and avoid those packed with carbohydrates and calories like regular soda, tonic, juice or margarita mix.

7. Be physically active

The best way to compensate for eating a little more is to be active. Plan time each day for exercise and don't break your routine. Start a new holiday tradition that moves away from food. Take a walk with the family, or go skating, sledding or see who can build the best/worst/funniest snowman!

Jackie Van Ert is a registered dietitian and diabetes educator at Essentia Health.