Grim's Grub: Bone juice

I got two and marked one for "vegetable scraps" and one for "bones. Guess what goes in each of them?

I use the bargain bin at my local grocer to fill the veggie scrap bucket. They usually have $1 packs of carrots, mushrooms and celery. The bones come from wherever.

I made curry from an old rooster a while back, and the parts that didn't go in the crockpot went into the bones bucket. Working at a restaurant helps me fill it even more. We go through a lot of delicious pulled pork, so the boss is always offering pork butt bones for dogs. I gave a few to my dogs, and froze a few more.

After a chicken special we deboned the chicken and instead of throwing away the wing tips and other scraps, I kept those too. I'm sure you know where I'm going with this.

I have liked making stock or broth since two years ago when I started pressure cooking venison ribs. I pressure cook them to remove the tallow and make the ribs tender and delicious, but I also get suet for birds and venison stock out of the process. That convinced me to start saving scraps.

I usually just reduce the liquid in the pressure cooker for my venison stock, but I decided to go further this time, and thus was born an educational experience for me and you.

This time, after my venison was processed, I baked the pork butt bones and threw them in a crockpot with some veggies. Then I poured some of the reduced venison stock over it - just enough to cover everything. I put it on low and left it while I slept.

I awoke in the morning to find a somewhat bland stock. I still had to go to work, so I thought I could leave it until I got home. (This is the first time I've ever made it this way, remember.) When I arrived home I found that the stock was richer, but also bitter.

Now, bitter stock isn't necessarily trash. Bitter stock could be used much the same way as "browning and seasoning," which is popular in restaurants for making gravies and other dishes. In dishes that are good salty, the saltiness can counter the bitter flavor and balance it out. There are also ways to reduce the bitterness, either through dilution or by cleaning your stock.

A professionally trained chef friend of mine recommended using a "raft" to clean my stock. Basically, a raft is something you add to the stock that binds with the particles that make the stock cloudy or impure.

In France, a clear broth is the top of the line bone product. Traditionally it is made by simmering the bones for many, many hours with such a low simmer that there is only a single bubble that pops up every now and again. Higher temps lead to cloudiness, that's where a trained chef can use a raft. You remove the raft and you are left with a very clear stock called a consomme.

I found that the raft didn't get rid of all my bitterness, but it helped quite a bit. It should make good gravy with a little salt or balance out against sweet carrots in a soup. I'm excited to try it in my breakfast potatoes.

Next the stock goes back into the pressure cooker. Instead of freezing it in ice cube trays or muffin tins like I usually do, I've decided on canning, and meat products should always be pressure canned.

Bone Stock

Bones (preferably bones with lots of connective tissues, marrow and some meat)

Water

Vegetable scraps (do not use bruised, moldy or otherwise low-grade vegetables)

Bake your bones in a pan at 450 degrees until they caramelize on the outsides.

Add your bones to a crockpot with several handfuls of vegetables (if you will be present, only add the vegetables during the last hour). Try to include any brown bits left in the baking pan. Cover these contents with water and turn the crockpot on low. Allow this to cook for 8-10 hours.

Consider cooling quickly by removing from heat, transferring into a metal pan and adding ice cubes before placing it into a refrigerator.

Raft

1 quart (filtered) cloudy stock

2 eggs

2 teaspoons water-bath

1/2 teaspoon lemon or vinegar

Crack eggs and separate whites. Reserve yolks for another recipe. Combine liquid ingredients in a bowl and then chop or crush the egg shell coarsely. Combine the shells with your egg mix.

In a pan with headspace, begin heating stock. Mix egg shells and bring to a boil. The raft will begin to float to the top. Turn the heat down and allow it to simmer 5 minutes.

Allow your stock to cool before filtering. A raft of stiffened egg white filled with impurities should be floating on top. Discard this.

Pressure Canned Stock

Broth

Water to fill canner

Jars

Heat your stock to boiling and then fill your jars, leaving one inch of headspace in each jar. Adjust the lids. Process at 10 pounds of pressure for 20 minutes if using pints and 25 minutes for quarts.