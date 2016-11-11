Chef's Hat: It's the season of pumpkin

Area store shelves are full of great fall foods like apples, squash and pumpkins. Pumpkins are one of the fruits (yes, they are a fruit) that are only around in the fall, with 80 percent of the crop available in October.

Pumpkins are traditionally used in pies, soups and breads. An interesting fact about the traditional pumpkin pie is that back in colonial times, pumpkin was actually used as an ingredient in pie crust, and not the filling. I have not ever made a crust out of pumpkin and have no idea how that would work. But if you have the time, it would be a fun experiment to put pumpkin into the crust.

Those pumpkin pies rate right up there among Americans' most loved pies. According to the American Pie Council, they are Americans' second favorite pie - a very close second behind apple.

Nutritionists encourage people to eat brightly colored fruits and vegetables, and the pumpkin definitely fits into that category. Pumpkins are 90 percent water, but also contain 245 percent of the recommended daily allowance of vitamin A and 19 percent of the daily allowance of vitamin C. They also provide a hefty amount, 8 percent, of the daily allowance of iron.

Maybe pumpkin pie, bread and lattes aren't what dietitians had in mind when suggesting that we eat brightly colored fruits and vegetables. But maybe coffee cake and cornbread are what they had in mind? Well, then again, maybe not. But both of these recipes are quite good and somehow they've just got to be good for you.

These pumpkin recipes take a bit of work and preparation but are worth the effort. I was at an area store and saw a box mix of pumpkin cornbread. I got to thinking, if there is a box mix, it should be something I can do myself from scratch.

Indeed, I found a recipe. With a little trial and error, and a few adjustments, I got just the taste I wanted.

The coffee cake recipe came into my email from King Arthur Flour. I made it exactly as printed in the recipe and it turned out great.

Don't get caught up with the lights and excitement of the upcoming holidays just yet. Take time to enjoy what's left of fall and enjoy some great tasting recipes with the bountiful fall produce in our area stores. Happy Eating!

Pumpkin Streusel Coffee Cake

From King Arthur Flour

Topping:

2/3 cup granulated sugar

Pinch of salt

3/4 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 cup chopped pecans, optional

4 tablespoons melted butter

Filling:

1/3 cup brown sugar

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon unsweetened cocoa powder, optional

Cake:

1/3 cup vegetable or canola oil

2 large eggs

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup pumpkin purée (canned pumpkin)

1 teaspoon pumpkin pie spice, or 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon plus 1/4 teaspoon each ground ginger and nutmeg

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Lightly grease an 8-inch square pan or 9-inch round pan.

To make the topping: Whisk together the sugar, salt, flour, spice and nuts. Add the melted butter, stirring just until well combined. Set the topping aside.

To make the filling: Mix together the brown sugar, spice and cocoa powder. Note that the cocoa powder is used strictly for color, not flavor; leave it out if you like. Set it aside.

To make the cake: Beat together the oil, eggs, sugar, pumpkin, spices, salt and baking powder until smooth. Add the flour, stirring just until smooth.

Pour/spread half the batter into the prepared pan, spreading it all the way to the edges.

Sprinkle the filling evenly atop the batter.

Spread the remaining batter atop the filling. Use a table knife to gently swirl the filling into the batter, as though you were making a marble cake. Don't combine filling and batter thoroughly; just swirl the filling through the batter.

Sprinkle the topping over the batter in the pan.

Bake the cake until it's light brown on top, and a toothpick or cake tester inserted into the center comes out clean, about 40 to 45 minutes.

Remove the cake from the oven and allow it to cool for 20 minutes before cutting and serving. Serve the cake right from the pan.

Pumpkin Cornbread

1 cup flour

1 tablespoon baking powder

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon ground allspice

½ cup brown sugar

1 cup cornmeal

2 large eggs

1 cup canned pumpkin

¼ cup canola oil

1 tablespoon molasses

Non-stick cooking spray

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Spray an 8x8-inch baking dish with non-stick cooking spray. In a medium bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt, spices, brown sugar and cornmeal. In a small bowl, lightly beat the eggs, and then stir in the pumpkin, oil and molasses.

Stir the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients just until combined, and then pour the batter into the pan, smoothing out the top as much as possible.

Bake 30 minutes or until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean. Serve warm. If desired, serve with honey.