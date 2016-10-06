Grim's Grub: Gain a new appreciation for wild rice

That's the best description I can give for the awesome machines I recently saw when invited to take photos at Carroll Stimson's wild rice processing facility near Pine River.

They were four cylinders, turned on their sides, the size of shipping containers and each holding over 1,000 pounds of wild rice tumbling endlessly. The machines were designed and built by Stimson himself, and the tinkerer in me couldn't help but be envious of the talent they showed. They have hardly a visible seam and they were obviously built with the exacting standards of a professional. Stimson has welding and engineering experience.

The drums have little, precisely spaced ledges that the rice gets caught on as they spin. The ledges pick up rice and carry it upward until gravity causes it to cascade down again in a grainy waterfall. Underneath, gas fire burns and heats the rice to over 200 degrees.

Outside the smell of the water being evaporated out of the parched rice is slightly sweet/sour, a smell familiar to anyone who works around grain. Inside, the smell is more dusty with a delicious, toasted odor that grows the longer the grains are tumbling.

I couldn't help but think of the bread and other items someone could make with the wild rice when I smelled that smell. I bet a brewer would think "beer."

The way the parchers turn out the rice is ingenious as well. When the cylinders are spinning one way, the rice tumbles and tumbles over heat. When the spin is reversed, the aforementioned ledges no longer pick up the grain, but instead drive the grain toward the opening on one end where it dispenses it into wheeled carts. That's because the back of the ledges is shaped like a spiraling thread.

I thought my idea to turn a restaurant fryer into a maple syrup evaporator was good. These parchers are just brilliant. Though they may be the biggest machines, they aren't the only machines Stimson invented and built himself.

Next in line is the thresher, which rubs the chaff off the rice with rubber-tipped spokes, followed by the scarifier that removes some of the dark cell wall that keeps moisture out of most commercial wild rice. Stimson created both of those machines.

Then there are several other machines dedicated to removing the chaff and impurities before the rice is finally bagged. Of probably nine different machines, only two are not of Stimson's own design.

I would like, some day, to have my own small batch wild rice processing machinery. In the meantime, I think I know whose rice I will be buying, just out of sheer respect. Unfortunately, I already gave you my favorite wild rice soup recipe, so I will provide a couple of other delicious treats. Dig in!

Wild Rice Waldorf Salad

8 ounces grapes, cut in half

½ cup sour cream

½ cup mayonnaise

2 tablespoons sugar

2 tablespoon lemon juice

2 cups cooked wild rice

2 medium green apples, diced

2 medium red apples, diced

1 celery rib, thinly sliced

½ cup chopped walnuts

In a small bowl, combine sour cream, mayonnaise, sugar and lemon juice. In a large bowl, combine rice, apples, celery and grapes. Add the dressing and toss to coat. Refrigerate 2 hours then stir in walnuts.

Spicy Wild Rice Hotdish

3 cups mushrooms, chopped fine

1 tablespoon butter

2 tablespoons flour

½ teaspoon thyme leaves

Salt and peppercorns

¾ cup half and half

1 cup chicken broth

½ pound mild Italian sausage (or ground beef)

1 small onion, chopped

1 cup cooked wild rice

3 tablespoons soy sauce

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Sauté mushrooms, beef and onion in butter until onions are softened, beef is browned and butter is melted. Stir in flour, thyme and salt and pepper. Cook one minute while stirring. Stir in chicken broth and bring to a simmer.

Mix in remaining ingredients in a medium casserole dish with a cover. Bake 30 minutes.