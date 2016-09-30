Chef's Hat: Put overabundance of apples into recipes

According to several people, this is the year their apple trees have produced a bumper crop of big, juicy apples.

Although I don't have my own apple trees, I do have two very large boxes of apples in my garage. My plan is to make apple crisp with some apples, and more than likely quite a few of the apples will get frozen for later use in pies and other desserts.

I would like to say I am going to make a huge batch of applesauce, but time seems to be running against me. So as appetizing as homemade applesauce is, well, that might have to wait until there is more time; perhaps this winter.

Doing a quick search, apples are used in jellies, ciders, butter, pancakes, salads, stuffing, sausage, doughnuts, relishes and dozens of main dishes. But this was the first year I have run into chocolate-covered apple pops. If you want something a bit healthier than chocolate-covered apples, you can make apple pops with yogurt.

A great snack is an apple with peanut butter (first year I've run into this too). This is very simple. Wash, core and slice an apple. Spread peanut butter on the slices and eat. Not sure why I never thought of this one.

You can also add thinly sliced apples to grilled cheese sandwiches. A crisp, green apple, like a Granny Smith, adds a nice snap to an otherwise boring grilled cheese sandwich.

It's easy to freeze apples. Simply wash and dry the apples. Core the apples and slice them to the desired thickness. To prevent browning, sprinkle a little lemon juice on the pieces. Place parchment paper on a cookie sheet. Place the pieces on the cookie sheet. Freeze slices for a couple of hours. Then transfer the slices to freezer bags.

Of course, these would not be good "eating apples" as they will be a bit mushy when they are unfrozen. But they are perfect or desserts or sauces.

Not too long ago I signed up for recipes from the New York Times. While some of those recipes leave a lot to be desired, the recipe for Upside-Down Caramel-Apple Muffins is a recipe I couldn't pass up.

Get out there and enjoy some great tasting Minnesota apples and don't forget to try them out in a recipe or two. Happy Eating!

Upside-Down Caramel-Apple Muffins

From cooking.nytimes.com

Topping:

3 apples, about 1 1/2 pounds, peeled, cored and sliced 1/4-inch thick

½ cup dark brown sugar

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter

Pinch kosher salt

½ cup chopped walnuts, toasted, optional

Muffins:

2 cups all-purpose flour

¾ cup dark brown sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon kosher salt

8 tablespoons (1 stick) unsalted butter, melted

2 large eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup sour cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Heat the oven to 375 degrees. Generously grease a 12-cup muffin tin.

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, stir together the apples, 1/2 cup brown sugar, 8 tablespoons butter and pinch salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the apples are tender, about 15 minutes. Distribute the apple slices among the muffin cups. Add walnuts, if using, on top of the apple slices.

To make the muffins, in a large bowl, whisk together flour, 3/4 cup brown sugar, baking powder, cinnamon and 1/4 teaspoon salt.

In a separate bowl, whisk together 8 tablespoons butter, eggs, sour cream and vanilla. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry and fold together until smooth. Distribute the batter on top of the apples. Bake until the muffins are slightly puffed, about 20 to 22 minutes.

Allow the muffins to cool partly in the pan; turn onto a platter and serve warm or at room temperature.

Chocolate Apple Pops

From delish.com

1 cup chocolate chips (use any variety you like - white chocolate, semi-sweet chocolate)

1 tablespoon coconut oil

2 large apples

Caramel sauce, for drizzling (any bottled variety works well)

Melted white chocolate, for drizzling (if desired)

Toppings: Crushed oreos, crushed pretzels, chocolate chips, sprinkles

Set up a double boiler: Bring a saucepan of water to a simmer; set a glass bowl over the saucepan (the bottom of the bowl should not touch the water); then add chocolate chips to bowl. Stir until melted, then stir in coconut oil.

Place apples upright on a cutting board and cut into ½-inch to ¾-inch slices. Using a paring knife, make a small cut onto the bottom of the apple slice. Insert a popsicle stick to make a handle.

Line a large baking sheet with wax paper and grease with cooking spray.

Dip apple slices into melted chocolate and place on the baking sheet. Refrigerate until chocolate sets, 5 to 10 minutes. Remove from refrigerator.

Drizzle with caramel sauce and melted white chocolate and top as desired. Return to refrigerator until the white chocolate and caramel set, about 5 minutes. Serve immediately or store in refrigerator.

Apple Pops

Adapted from myfussyeater.com

2 teaspoons lemon juice

8 lollipop or popsicle sticks (you can buy lollipop sticks at some craft stores or online; they are easier to use for apple pops than popsicle sticks)

1 small container plain Greek Yogurt

1 teaspoon honey

Assorted toppings - chocolate chips, chopped nuts, coconut, cinnamon, sunflower seeds (without the shell) or sprinkles

Wash and core the apple. Cut in half and then cut those halves again. Cut each piece in half again. You'll end up with 8 pieces.

Place the lemon juice in a tall glass. Dip each piece of apple into the lemon juice to stop it from browning. Push a lollipop stick into the base of each apple piece.

Add the honey to the pot of yogurt and stir well. Dip each slice of apple half way into the yogurt and then immediately sprinkle over your choice of toppings.

Place the apple pops on a plate or tray and put in the freezer for up to an hour until the yogurt is solid.

These can be eaten immediately or transferred to some type of freezer bag. They will keep up to a week.