Chef's Hat: Recipes that are perfect for game day

No matter what some people say, football is much more than just watching the game. It is socializing with friends, maybe having an adult beverage (or two) and enjoying good food.

There are some who go the extreme tailgating route, but most of us are much more down to earth when it comes to preparing food to enjoy while watching our favorite team play.

There are so many great snack type foods for games it was hard to narrow them down and find a couple that were fun, tasty and not overly time consuming. One of my favorite snack dishes is nachos. These, of course, can be very simple - just a topping or two on top of tortilla chips - or they can be a very complicated recipe that involves a lot of chopping of vegetables and baking.

First, I began with an easy recipe. You simply place tortilla chips on a pan, top with cheese and meat, then throw under a broiler until the cheese melts. Then add your favorite toppings.

The nice thing about this recipe is you can use up leftovers; you can use up chicken, bits of hamburger or even bacon if you have it. Another advantage to this "simple" nacho recipe is you don't have to make a huge pan full of nachos.

So if you don't have a crowd or if you have picky eaters who only like certain toppings, this is a great way to go.

Another recipe I stumbled upon was for barbecue pork nachos. Yes, sounds a bit different, but they are very good. I ended up combining about three recipes to get a recipe that I found the most appetizing.

If you really want to go all out on barbecue pork nachos, you can make your own barbecue pork. For me, buying a batch of the pre-made barbecue pork worked just fine. I did need to add a bit more barbecue sauce to the pork, but it was definitely the way to go to save quite a bit of time.

Game days aren't complete without some sort of chip and dip. Instead of a plain sour cream type dip, try the Zesty Velveeta Dip. If you want to spice up this dip, add tomatoes with green chiles or a bit of spicy Italian sausage. It is easy to prepare and can be served with vegetables as well as chips.

Get ready for some football by trying out a new game day snack. Happy Eating!

Zesty Velveeta Dip

Adapted from kraftrecipes.com

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

¾ cup chopped yellow onion

1 cup beer

1 pound Velveeta, cut into ½-inch cubes

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes or 1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles (drained)

6-8 ounces of cooked spicy Italian sausage, if deired (cut into small pieces or use ground sausage)

Tortilla chips, pretzels, chips or vegetables for dipping

Melt butter or margarine in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and cook 5 to 7 minutes or until browned lightly, stirring occasionally. Add beer; reduce heat to medium and simmer 2 to 3 minutes. Add the sausage and stir.

Combine Velveeta, drained tomatoes and onion mixture in 1 1/2-quart microwave-safe dish; cover. Microwave on high for 5 minutes, just until Velveeta melts, stirring after 3 minutes. Remove from microwave; stir until mixture is blended.

Serve with your choice of chips, tortilla chips, pretzels or vegetables.

Easy Nachos

Whole grain tortilla chips

Low-fat shredded cheese (cheddar or Swiss works well)

Cooked and crumbled hamburger or sausage (you can also use shredded chicken or other meats)

Favorite toppings, like jalapeno pepper slices, tomato slices, black olives (sliced), sliced mushrooms, sliced green onions

Preheat broiler.

Arrange tortilla chips on a baking pan. Top with cheese and meat; broil 3 minutes or until cheese melts.

Add desired toppings and serve immediately.

BBQ Pork Nachos

8 to 10 ounces barbecue pork (containers of barbecue pork are available in the meat section of most grocery stores; this can be made with barbecue chicken)

½ cup spicy barbecue sauce

8 ounces tortilla chips

1 1/2 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

2-4 ounces sour cream (a squeezable type bottle works the best)

2 1/2 ounces sliced pickled jalapeno peppers (or use fresh jalapeno and slice into thin slices)

4 ounces of tomatoes, sliced into small pieces

2-4 ounces sliced green onions

Place the pork in a medium saucepan. Heat a small amount of barbecue sauce. You want the meat to have a nice coating of sauce, but you don't want it soaked in barbecue sauce. Add more sauce if necessary, stir and continue heating meat.

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Line a baking sheet with foil. Place tortilla chips in a single layer on baking sheet. Top the chips with the barbecue pork.

Sprinkle the cheddar and Swiss cheese evenly over the tortilla chips. Top with the jalapeno peppers, tomatoes and onions. Bake for 5 to 8 minutes, just until the cheese melts and the vegetables are slightly cooked.

Remove from oven. Use a spatula and place on a serving platter. Squeeze the sour cream over the tortilla chips and serve immediately.