The following are some of the impacts made through the St. Joseph's Foundation. These accomplishments would not have occurred without the generosity of those in the community and staff who support the foundation, impacting not only individuals but the health of the entire community.

• Pierz Police Department received $1,025.75 to help purchase an Ice Rescue Suit needed by first responders for water rescue incidents in Pierz and the surrounding townships.

"The Pierz Police Department covers a wide geographic area including 10 cities and townships with populations totaling over 5,000. St. Joseph's Foundation is pleased to provide funding for an additional AED and water rescue gear to eliminate unnecessary delays in responding to medical and/or water rescue emergencies for those communities," said Lisa Wigand, Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation Board Member in a news release.

• Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota-Kids Resiliency Program received $1,500. The Kids Resiliency Program is an after school and summer program for youth from the Brainerd/Baxter community who may benefit from group, social, and coping skills training. These youths will learn skills to help them overcome challenges present due to mental health conditions or other factors impacting their social and emotional development.

• City of Pine River was awarded $6,140 to purchase skates and protective equipment for children ages pre-K through eighth grade. The funds will expand the community's skating lessons program by making skates and protective equipment available to youth who either do not have or cannot afford the equipment necessary for them to take part in skating lessons. It will also make equipment available for other skating events such as Family Fun Nights.

"In 2012 the Pine River community came together to build a hockey rink and warming house. It was a heartwarming community effort and St. Joseph's Foundation is pleased to be able to support this work through a grant to purchase skates and equipment to help expose more kids and families to hockey and skating as a healthy lifetime activity," said David Cowell, board member, in a news release.

• Happy Dancing Turtle Whole Health Pine River-Backus program was awarded $3,000 to help increase the outreach of this program which provides low-income individuals and families a free Community Support Agriculture produce share and food education. With this increased access to both healthy food options and education, participants are empowered to make choices that will improve their health and wellbeing.

• Crosslake Lutheran Church was awarded $10,000 to develop and launch mental health programs in Crosslake that would include awareness and prevention conferences, support groups and counseling services for all people in the greater Crosslake area.

"Pastor Mark has experience with leading a congregation to make significant impact on the community it serves. The Log Church is well suited to reach out to the community to help raise awareness about and increase the supports available to Crosslake area residents experiencing mental health concerns," said Jana Shogren, board member, in a news release.

• The following organizations received an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) which is the equivalent of a $1,300 grant, to provide immediate, on the spot, emergency aid: Brainerd Fire Department, Brainerd YMCA, Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Garrison, Pierz Police Department.

St. Joseph's Foundation Board of Directors reviews grant applications six times annually. Applications must focus on community needs in the Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center and Clinics service area, be submitted by nonprofits or governmental agencies, and meet outlined criteria. For more information on the grants or on how to apply for a grant from Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Foundation, go to EssentiaHealth.org/Foundation or by calling 218-828-7362. The next deadline for applications for Community Health Initiative Grants is Feb. 1, 2017. Applicants will be notified within 60 days.