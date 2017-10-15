Faith in Action volunteers recognized

Volunteers enjoyed movie trivia, movie popcorn and treats and watched the film, "Glen Campbell - I'll Be Me," about coping with dementia during his final concert tour.

In the past year, Faith in Action volunteers provided over 4,800 hours and drove over 91,000 miles in service to people in need in Cass County. Volunteers responded to an average of 185 requests per month.

People served by Faith in Action volunteers ranged in age from newborn to 104, and 76 percent of the people served were age 60 and over, although service is provided to people of all ages and there are no income guidelines. Services are provided based on need.

Faith in Action Volunteers were recognized with Star Awards for their services above and beyond the call of duty.

• The Best Producer Award went to Bob King, of Backus, for his efforts in making the accessible van project happen. King has overseen the purchase of the equipment, setting policies and procedures, and training of volunteers on the use of the lift and tie-down systems.

• The Leading Lady Award went to Linda Olson, of Backus, in appreciation of her dedication to Faith in Action Volunteer Services by driving over 18,000 miles in 2016-17, and for her willingness to accept many last-minute and longer drives.

• The Leading Man Award went to Dennis Abbott, of Hackensack, in appreciation of his dedication to Faith in Action by being involved in all areas of service, including driving, chores and repair projects, and single-handedly driving raffle ticket sales.

• The Behind the Scenes Award went to Mary Bruemmer, of Backus, for her willingness to meet with 23 new clients in the Pine River, Backus and Pequot Lakes areas to register them for services and provide them with area resource information. Bruemmer also drove over 3,300 miles and provided 159 hours of assistance.

• The Lifetime Achievement Award went to Hazel Osen, of Walker, for service to Faith in Action since 2004. Besides helping at the Countryside Co-op, Hope Lutheran Church, the Sons of Norway and many other community groups, Osen fits in Faith in Action to her busy schedule, and has provided over 2,000 hours of service and driven over 21,000 miles.

For more information on Faith in Action services and volunteer opportunities, call 218-675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com.