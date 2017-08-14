MPR's Concert Truck stops in Nisswa

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, MPR is bringing classical music out of the concert hall and into neighborhoods across the state with the Concert Truck, which delivers classical music performances to schools, underserved areas and open spaces. MPR's mission is to engage and enrich lives by making classical music accessible to everyone.

Launched in 2016 by pianists Zhang and Luby, the Concert Truck was the first-prize recipient of the Creativity in Music Award given by SPARK: Carolina's Music Leadership Laboratory, and has been featured on South Carolina Public Radio's Sonatas and Soundscapes and SCETV's Carolina Money and Palmetto Scene.

The truck also was in Alexandria and Fargo, North Dakota, before arriving in Nisswa on Aug. 4, and then went to Itasca State Park and Duluth on Saturday, Aug. 5.