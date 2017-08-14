Search
    Pie on Park Avenue raises $420 for library

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Michael Sanders applies ample whipped cream to a strawberry custard pie, while volunteer Debrin Popkes prepares to serve it up to a paying customer. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal1 / 3
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Debrin Popkes waits as Debbie Roehl of Pequot Lakes buys pie at the annual Pie on Park Avenue, an event used to raise funds for the Pine River Library.2 / 3
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Micheal Sander helps Sandra Strausser of Backus pick out pies for her self, her car mechanic and construction workers.3 / 3

    The annual Pie on Park Avenue event, held Friday, Aug. 4 in Pine River, raised $420 for the Pine River Library's three-season reading porch project.

    The event featured pieces of pie and full pies for sale in a variety of flavors, including strawberry custard, rhubarb, tri-berry, apple, dutch apple and more.

    The fundraiser is a continuation of Pie on the Porch, a mission trip fundraiser that volunteers at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church previously hosted. In 2014, the 12-year tradition changed, and now the event continues under the library's sponsorship.

