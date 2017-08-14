Pie on Park Avenue raises $420 for library
The annual Pie on Park Avenue event, held Friday, Aug. 4 in Pine River, raised $420 for the Pine River Library's three-season reading porch project.
The event featured pieces of pie and full pies for sale in a variety of flavors, including strawberry custard, rhubarb, tri-berry, apple, dutch apple and more.
The fundraiser is a continuation of Pie on the Porch, a mission trip fundraiser that volunteers at Lakewood Evangelical Free Church previously hosted. In 2014, the 12-year tradition changed, and now the event continues under the library's sponsorship.