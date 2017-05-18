Evan Lindquist remembered with memorial run
The annual Evan Lindquist Memorial 5K and 2-mile walk/run was held Saturday, May 13, on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Pine River. The event attracted 260 walkers/runners.
Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship fund in Evan's name with the first scholarship awards going out in 2022 to Evan's graduating classmates. The scholarship will be awarded annually after that.
KLICK! Photo Gallery - 2017 Evan Lindquist Memorial 5K - 151 photos
