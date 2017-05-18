Search
    Evan Lindquist remembered with memorial run

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:00 a.m.
    The annual Evan Lindquist Memorial 5K and 2-mile walk/run was held Saturday, May 13, on the Paul Bunyan Trail in Pine River. The event attracted 260 walkers/runners.

    Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship fund in Evan's name with the first scholarship awards going out in 2022 to Evan's graduating classmates. The scholarship will be awarded annually after that.

