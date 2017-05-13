KLICK! Gallery - HART walk goes back to the '50s
Many dog owners and dog lovers made their way to the Nisswa Community Center on Saturday, May 6, to take part in a 5-mile fundraising walk for Heartland Animal Rescue Team.
The event - with a "Back to the '50s" theme - saw walkers take their canines for a jaunt down the Paul Bunyan Trail, with proceeds from the event going back to HART.
Following the walk, participants were able to participate in a pet-and-people costume contest, a pet parade and doggie musical chairs.
KLICK! Photo Gallery - HART Fundraising Walk - 53 photos
