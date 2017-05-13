Search
    KLICK! Gallery - HART walk goes back to the '50s

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Gretchen and Ava Patnode of Aitkin pose with their dogs, Leonard and Titen, at the Heartland Animal Rescue Team fundraising walk Saturday, May 6. Dan Determan/Echo Journal1 / 2
    Dozens of dog lovers made their way to the Nisswa Community Center on Saturday, May 6, to participate in the Heartland Animal Rescue team fundraising walk with their furry companions. Dan Determan/Echo Journal 2 / 2

    Many dog owners and dog lovers made their way to the Nisswa Community Center on Saturday, May 6, to take part in a 5-mile fundraising walk for Heartland Animal Rescue Team.

    The event - with a "Back to the '50s" theme - saw walkers take their canines for a jaunt down the Paul Bunyan Trail, with proceeds from the event going back to HART.

    Following the walk, participants were able to participate in a pet-and-people costume contest, a pet parade and doggie musical chairs.

