Gull Lake Frozen Fore raises money for charity

"Vegas Tour" was the theme of the weekend event.

The fifth annual Frozen Flop was held Friday night, Feb. 24, at the giant tent off Highway 371 in Nisswa. Usually set up on Hole-in-the-Day Bay of Gull Lake, deteriorating ice conditions this year moved the tent site north about a mile on land. Teams that raised money for Kids Against Hunger jumped into a large garbage Dumpster filled with 56-degree water - a bit warmer than the lake's 30-some degrees.

In addition to the tent, eight other Frozen Fore locations were Ernie's on Gull, Cragun's Legacy Courses, Jake's Gull Lake, Sherwood Forest Lodge, Cowboy's, Bar Harbor, Zorbaz on Gull and Grand View Lodge. Each location offered a chance for participants to play some kind of golf or Vegas related game. The event at Ernie's was a casino style game. Shuttle buses carried participants to the locations through the day.

The Frozen Fore included tent parties Friday and Saturday nights, and a Food Fest on Sunday, Feb. 26.