    Crosslake's WinterFest draws record crowd

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Feb 8, 2017 at 11:44 p.m.
    Katie Fergerson (left) and Nicole Starry, of Crosslake Veterinary Hospital, add to their florentine chicken soup during a break in tasters Saturday, Feb. 4, at Crosslake's SoupFest. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal 1 / 7
    Chris Boyd (left), of Crosslake, and Jane Erickson, of Rochester, share a laugh while trying Barstock Liquor's three cheese tortellini soup Saturday, Feb. 4, during SoupFest in Crosslake. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal 2 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal A unique feature at this year's WinterFest was the giant ice carousel carved into Cross Lake near Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar.3 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Quinn Griebenow, 3, of Crosslake, plays a cup stacking game at the Cabin Fever carnival Friday, Feb. 3, at Crosslake Community School as a part of Crosslake's WinterFest.4 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Bobber the Safety Dog shoots some hoops at the Cabin Fever carnival Friday, Feb. 3, at Crosslake Community School as a part of Crosslake's annual WinterFest.5 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Finland Kumpala, 6, shows off the prize he won at Cabin Fever Carnival Friday, Feb. 3, at Crosslake Community School. Kumpala was visiting his grandparents, who live on Dream Island, for this year's WinterFest activities.6 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Amy Carlson, of Crosslake, takes a turn at frozen ravioli hockey, one of the Italian Outdoor Olympic games at Maucieri's Italian Bistro Saturday, Feb. 4, during Crosslake's annual WinterFest.7 / 7

    Crosslake's 14th annual WinterFest is in the books, and attendees came from near and far to enjoy various winter activities.

    The event kicked off Thursday, Feb. 2, with the first clue for the lost medallion. Nisswa's Keri Wooden and her four children - Leif, Kale, Reid and Macy - found the medallion Friday, Feb. 3, at the Crosslake Area Historical Society and took home the $1,500 prize basket.

    WCCO TV's Frank Vascellaro and Chris Schaffer came to Crosslake on Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 1-3. The did their 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts Friday from Crosslake Community School during the Cabin Fever Carnival, which featured games for children.

    Saturday brought a firefighters' pancake breakfast; various activities at Crosslake establishments, including kids games at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar and Italian Outdoor Olympics at Maucieri's; and, of course, SoupFest, which had a record 1,020 votes cast.

    Twenty businesses participated in SoupFest, and three winners were named in three categories:

    • Judges' Choice: Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion, first place; Judy's House of Gifts and Manhattan Beach Lodge, tied for second place; Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant, third place.

    • People's Choice Culinary: Manhattan Beach Lodge, first place; Riverside, second place; Zorbaz, third place.

    • People's Choice Amatuer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, first place; Barstock Liquors, second place; Judy's House of Gifts, third place.

    The weekend also featured fireworks, sledding, luge runs, horse-drawn sleigh rides and Richard Eide's giant ice carousel on Cross Lake's Moonlite Bay, which gained national attention.

