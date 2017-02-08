Crosslake's WinterFest draws record crowd

WCCO TV's Frank Vascellaro and Chris Schaffer came to Crosslake on Wednesday through Friday, Feb. 1-3. The did their 5 and 6 p.m. broadcasts Friday from Crosslake Community School during the Cabin Fever Carnival, which featured games for children.

Saturday brought a firefighters' pancake breakfast; various activities at Crosslake establishments, including kids games at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar and Italian Outdoor Olympics at Maucieri's; and, of course, SoupFest, which had a record 1,020 votes cast.

Twenty businesses participated in SoupFest, and three winners were named in three categories:

• Judges' Choice: Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion, first place; Judy's House of Gifts and Manhattan Beach Lodge, tied for second place; Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant, third place.

• People's Choice Culinary: Manhattan Beach Lodge, first place; Riverside, second place; Zorbaz, third place.

• People's Choice Amatuer: U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, first place; Barstock Liquors, second place; Judy's House of Gifts, third place.

The weekend also featured fireworks, sledding, luge runs, horse-drawn sleigh rides and Richard Eide's giant ice carousel on Cross Lake's Moonlite Bay, which gained national attention.