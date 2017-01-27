Warm winter rendezvous at Deep Portage a blast

The annual rendezvous attracts residents, visitors and several groups that schedule for the event every year. Local scout troops are one such group, as are students with the Rotary youth exchange program, which traditionally has brought students from Thailand, Brazil, Spain and other countries.

Participants immersed themselves in skills from a bygone era, including tomahawk throwing, spear throwing, lumberjack relay, crosscut saw and other activities organized in the form of games and competitions.