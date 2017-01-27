Search
    Warm winter rendezvous at Deep Portage a blast

    By Travis Grimler Today at 12:09 a.m.
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Tobias Heilman, 7, of Pine City, and Linda Davidson, of Mill Town, Wisconsin, teamed up in a crosscut saw activity at the Deep Portage Winter Rendezvous on Saturday, Jan. 21.1 / 4
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal During the Deep Portage Winter Rendezvous on Saturday, Jan. 21, Chad Larkin, of Minnetonka, lost his lead in the lumberjack relay against Alaina Vouaux when he had to pick up wood that fell from his sled.2 / 4
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Picha Budda, of Thailand, kept getting bull's-eyes during the tomahawk throwing competition at the Deep Portage Winter Rendezvous. Budda was part of a local Rotary youth exchange group that attends the rendezvous every year.3 / 4
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Jack Chiodi, of Breezy Point, plays Cat and Mouse against Craig Chiodi at the annual Deep Portage Winter Rendezvous on Saturday, Jan. 21.4 / 4

    Weather on Saturday, Jan. 21, was hospitable for those attending local events, including the Deep Portage Conservation Reserve Winter Rendezvous in Hackensack, which attracted visitors from all over the world.

    The annual rendezvous attracts residents, visitors and several groups that schedule for the event every year. Local scout troops are one such group, as are students with the Rotary youth exchange program, which traditionally has brought students from Thailand, Brazil, Spain and other countries.

    Participants immersed themselves in skills from a bygone era, including tomahawk throwing, spear throwing, lumberjack relay, crosscut saw and other activities organized in the form of games and competitions.

