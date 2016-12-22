Search
    Kids share wish lists with Santa in Backus

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:59 a.m.
    Looks like Santa has a little bundle of joy. It’s Alexis Huesmann, of Backus, who at just 4 days old, got her introduction to ol’ St. Nick on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the Backus American Legion Auxiliary's Kid's Christmas party. Submitted Photo1 / 6
    Submitted PhotoMichael, 6, and Makayla, 2, Mick, of Pine River, gave Santa a listing that included “anything with owls on it” and Star Wars “stuff.”2 / 6
    Submitted PhotoThe Dabill girls, Sophia, 6, and Samantha, 5, Pine River, wondered if Santa could include a snow globe and a “choo-choo train” when he visits their house.3 / 6
    Submitted PhotoMason Orth, Backus, asked Santa for a fishing pole.4 / 6
    Submitted PhotoMiriah Leger, 6, Backus, poses with Santa elf Glen Hockett and Mrs. Claus (Barb Frederick), who helped her pick out her party gifts.5 / 6
    Submitted PhotoSanta hears Sophie Lupella, 6, Pine River, talk about the Pillow Pet she would like under her family’s tree.6 / 6

    Star Wars stuff, football cards, a Red Ryder BB Gun, Torch Dragon, snow globe, Pillow Pet and "anything with an owl on it" were just some of the wishes some 80 children attending the Backus American Legion Auxiliary's annual Kid's Christmas party Saturday, Dec. 17, passed on to Santa Claus.

    For children 10 and under, the party included a gift project to take home, a sit-down with Santa - aided by an elf and Mrs. Claus - a goodie bag, two additional gifts and a complimentary lunch for the kids and accompanying adults.

    One little girl told her mother she was surprised that Santa knew she liked brownies. Yes, Santa has an intelligence gathering operation that stretches from the North Pole all around the world and it includes elves, grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles, parents and family friends. It's a network that helps put a smile on kids' faces and sparkles in their the eyes during the holiday season.

    There was a special treat for Santa, his helpers and everyone there: Alexis Huesmann, Backus, just 4 days old, celebrated her first Christmas season Santa's arms.

    Saturday, watching the little ones soak up the joy of Christmas, also produced a lot of warm hearts among the auxiliary adult volunteers hosting the children.

