Kids share wish lists with Santa in Backus

For children 10 and under, the party included a gift project to take home, a sit-down with Santa - aided by an elf and Mrs. Claus - a goodie bag, two additional gifts and a complimentary lunch for the kids and accompanying adults.

One little girl told her mother she was surprised that Santa knew she liked brownies. Yes, Santa has an intelligence gathering operation that stretches from the North Pole all around the world and it includes elves, grandmas and grandpas, aunts and uncles, parents and family friends. It's a network that helps put a smile on kids' faces and sparkles in their the eyes during the holiday season.

There was a special treat for Santa, his helpers and everyone there: Alexis Huesmann, Backus, just 4 days old, celebrated her first Christmas season Santa's arms.

Saturday, watching the little ones soak up the joy of Christmas, also produced a lot of warm hearts among the auxiliary adult volunteers hosting the children.