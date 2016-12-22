Search
    Pine River-Backus students ring in Christmas

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:45 a.m.
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal The annual Pine River-Backus Elementary School Christmas program turned out the lights for select songs where battery-powered "candles" set the mood.1 / 5
    Dresses were a common sight on young girls during the Dec. 5 Pine River-Backus Elementary School Christmas program. Performers include, front row from left, Ella Dahl and Kyla Wattenhofer; back row from left, Madeline Anderson, Addison Poehler, River Crawford, Star Branham, LeeAnn Wynn and Kadence Timms. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 2 / 5
    Santa (Reece Trumble) rocked out during the Pine River-Backus Elementary School Christmas program on Dec. 5. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal3 / 5
    Kindergartner Jayda Philipson shakes a string of bells at the Dec. 5 Pine River-Backus Elementary School Christmas program. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 4 / 5
    Most of the Dec. 5 Pine River-Backus Elementary School Christmas program songs included some dance or performance to enhance the entertainment of the crowd. Here, Alissa Hoplin and Parker Coventry get into the holiday spirit. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 5 / 5

    Pine River-Backus Elementary School's annual Christmas program began with the sound of jingles when the kindergarten class sang "We Will Jingle" on the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.

    Props and performances were present for every song, including "Grandma's Chicken Soup" by first-graders, "This Little Holiday Light of Mine" by second-graders and "There's Someone in the Chimney" by third-graders.

    The entire group joined in again for the conclusion, "A Christmas to Remember."

    Pine River Backus Christmas Program - 560 photo KLICK! Gallery

    Pine River-Backus School Christmas program.

    An additional program for fourth- through sixth-graders took place that evening with a band present.

