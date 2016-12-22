Pine River-Backus students ring in Christmas

Props and performances were present for every song, including "Grandma's Chicken Soup" by first-graders, "This Little Holiday Light of Mine" by second-graders and "There's Someone in the Chimney" by third-graders.

The entire group joined in again for the conclusion, "A Christmas to Remember."

--- --- ---

Pine River Backus Christmas Program -

Pine River-Backus School Christmas program.

--- --- ---

An additional program for fourth- through sixth-graders took place that evening with a band present.