Pine River-Backus students ring in Christmas
Pine River-Backus Elementary School's annual Christmas program began with the sound of jingles when the kindergarten class sang "We Will Jingle" on the morning of Monday, Dec. 5.
Props and performances were present for every song, including "Grandma's Chicken Soup" by first-graders, "This Little Holiday Light of Mine" by second-graders and "There's Someone in the Chimney" by third-graders.
The entire group joined in again for the conclusion, "A Christmas to Remember."
Pine River Backus Christmas Program - 560 photo KLICK! Gallery
Pine River-Backus School Christmas program.
An additional program for fourth- through sixth-graders took place that evening with a band present.