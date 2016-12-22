Nisswa students celebrate the season
Nisswa Elementary School students presented their annual Christmas program - kindergartners and first-graders Monday, Dec. 5, and second- through fourth-graders Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Dec. 6, second-grade students performed "How to Train your Reindeer (to Fly)," followed by third- and fourth-grade students in "Paint the Town December."
Children and audiences not only experienced entertainment, but learned about global traditions for celebrating Christmas and other cultures.
