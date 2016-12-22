Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Nisswa students celebrate the season

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 11:48 a.m.
    Santa hats and reindeer antlers were some of the accessories students wore at the annual Nisswa Elementary School Christmas program Dec. 6. Here, decked in red, third-grader Duncan Glassmann sings with his class. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal1 / 5
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal During their annual performance Dec. 6, Nisswa Elementary School students sang about Christmas, as well as Hanukkah and other traditions, teaching students about other cultures in the process.2 / 5
    During their annual performance Dec. 6, Nisswa Elementary School students, like Hailey Nash, were dressed to impress. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal3 / 5
    During the annual Nisswa Elementary School Christmas program Dec. 6, children attempt to convince the bank manager "Scrooge" (Tristan Rollins) to allow them to paint a Christmas scene on the bank window. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal4 / 5
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal During their annual performance, Nisswa Elementary School students sang about Christmas, as well as Hanukkah and other traditions, teaching students about other cultures in the process.5 / 5

    Nisswa Elementary School students presented their annual Christmas program - kindergartners and first-graders Monday, Dec. 5, and second- through fourth-graders Tuesday, Dec. 6.

    Dec. 6, second-grade students performed "How to Train your Reindeer (to Fly)," followed by third- and fourth-grade students in "Paint the Town December."

    Children and audiences not only experienced entertainment, but learned about global traditions for celebrating Christmas and other cultures.

    --- --- ---

    Nisswa elementary Christmas program - 134 photo KLICK! Gallery

    Nisswa Elementary School students presented their annual Christmas program.

    --- --- ---

    Explore related topics:lifestylesfeaturesNisswaNisswa Elementary SchoolchristmasNisswa SchoolElementary
    Advertisement
    randomness