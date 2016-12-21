JFK dancers count their blessings - Photo Gallery

Varsity and junior varsity dancers from the high school Revolution jazz and kick teams also performed.

The show's theme was "Things to Count: Kicks. Turns. Blessings." Many dances were performed to holiday songs.

--- --- ---

Pequot Lakes Just For Kix Winter Show -

The Pequot Lakes Just For Kix dance groups performed in their annual winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex.

--- --- ---

Just For Kix director is Anna Larson. Assistants are Toni Hidalgo, Amber Peterson and Karlie Trottier.