    JFK dancers count their blessings - Photo Gallery

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal on Dec 21, 2016 at 1:03 p.m.
    Tiny Kix dancers with Pequot Lakes Just For Kix, including Avery Griffith, Leah Larson and Elsa Beseth, perform to "'A' You're Adorable" at the annual winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal1 / 7
    Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalIreland Jordan, Gabrielle Vershey, Savannah John and Ashlyn Peterson perform a Wee Petites Jazz dance to "Cheetahlicious Christmas."2 / 7
    Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalPerforming to "I'm a Little Snowman" at the Pequot Lakes Just For Kix winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, are Teeny Kix dancers McKenna Seeker, Molly Ross and Stella Spray.4 / 7
    Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalHip Hop dancers, including Kane Ross, Ben Larson and Vincent Spizzo, perform to "GDFR" at the Just For Kix winter show in Pequot Lakes.5 / 7
    Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalWee Kix dancers Addison Headley, Madelyn Moorhouse, Josie Taylor and Madison Kinnan perform to "Five More Days 'Til Christmas."6 / 7
    Nancy Vogt/Echo JournalBailey Clausen performs to "Mirror Mirror" with the Mini Jazz group on Saturday, Dec. 17, at the annual Pequot Lakes Just For Kix winter show in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex.7 / 7

    Pequot Lakes Just For Kix dancers ages 3 to sixth grade performed their annual winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, to a crowd that braved frigid temperatures to fill the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex bleachers to watch the 150 dancers.

    Varsity and junior varsity dancers from the high school Revolution jazz and kick teams also performed.

    The show's theme was "Things to Count: Kicks. Turns. Blessings." Many dances were performed to holiday songs.

    Pequot Lakes Just For Kix Winter Show - View a 364 photo KLICK! Gallery

    The Pequot Lakes Just For Kix dance groups performed in their annual winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex.

    Just For Kix director is Anna Larson. Assistants are Toni Hidalgo, Amber Peterson and Karlie Trottier.

