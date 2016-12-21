JFK dancers count their blessings - Photo Gallery
Pequot Lakes Just For Kix dancers ages 3 to sixth grade performed their annual winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, to a crowd that braved frigid temperatures to fill the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex bleachers to watch the 150 dancers.
Varsity and junior varsity dancers from the high school Revolution jazz and kick teams also performed.
The show's theme was "Things to Count: Kicks. Turns. Blessings." Many dances were performed to holiday songs.
--- --- ---
Pequot Lakes Just For Kix Winter Show - View a 364 photo KLICK! Gallery
The Pequot Lakes Just For Kix dance groups performed in their annual winter show Saturday, Dec. 17, in the Pequot Lakes High School Athletic Complex.
--- --- ---
Just For Kix director is Anna Larson. Assistants are Toni Hidalgo, Amber Peterson and Karlie Trottier.