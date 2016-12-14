Search
    Santa 'bobs' into Pequot Lakes

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:24 p.m.
    Santa bobs into town atop a lit-up Pequot Lakes firetruck Saturday, Dec. 10, as the finale of the annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town parade in downtown Pequot Lakes. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal1 / 6
    A horse-drawn wagon rolls through Trailside Park Saturday, Dec. 10, as a part of Pequot Lakes' annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal 2 / 6
    Magic Bob the magician transform Nikolas Wallin, 7, of Pequot Lakes, into Rudolph the Red-nosed Reindeer Saturday, Dec. 10, during a magic show at the Cole Memorial Building as part of the Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal3 / 6
    The Pequot Lakes Library showcases some of its holiday book collection on a float in the Santa's Bobbin' Into Town parade Saturday, Dec. 10 in downtown Pequot Lakes. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal4 / 6
    Carolers spread holiday cheer with their singing Saturday, Dec. 10, at Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes as a part of the annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal5 / 6
    Santa and Mrs. Claus read "The Shiniest Star" to children Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Cole Memorial Building as a part of Pequot Lakes' annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event. Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal6 / 6

    Pequot Lakes spread holiday cheer with activities for all ages during its annual Santa's Bobbin' Into Town event Saturday, Dec. 10.

    Magic Bob the Magician kicked off the day with a children's magic show at the Cole Memorial Building. For his final trick, he made Santa and Mrs. Claus appear, and they read the book "The Shiniest Little Star."

    Miss Pequot Lakes royalty hosted a bonfire with hot cocoa, s'mores and caroling at Trailside Park. Kids hunted for bobbers, and all ages enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides.

    Children had the opportunity to take pictures with Santa at the Jack Pine Center, and the Hungry Loon Cafe had dinner for kids for just $4.

    A large wreath was placed at the Veterans Memorial in Trailside Park in honor of all veterans.

    The day concluded with the Light Up the Night parade on Government Drive and Main Street that featured various floats decked out in Christmas lights and ended with Santa Claus riding into town on a Pequot Lakes fire truck.

