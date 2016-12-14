Santa 'bobs' into Pequot Lakes

Miss Pequot Lakes royalty hosted a bonfire with hot cocoa, s'mores and caroling at Trailside Park. Kids hunted for bobbers, and all ages enjoyed horse-drawn wagon rides.

Children had the opportunity to take pictures with Santa at the Jack Pine Center, and the Hungry Loon Cafe had dinner for kids for just $4.

A large wreath was placed at the Veterans Memorial in Trailside Park in honor of all veterans.

The day concluded with the Light Up the Night parade on Government Drive and Main Street that featured various floats decked out in Christmas lights and ended with Santa Claus riding into town on a Pequot Lakes fire truck.