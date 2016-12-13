Search
    Christmas for Vets hangs wreaths

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 4:48 p.m.
    Volunteering with other members from Boy Scout Troop 102, Cyrus Bailey, 13, braves cold weather to help put wreaths on veterans' graves at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 3. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 1 / 3
    Dan Bailey, parent of a Boy Scout Troop 102 member, helps put wreaths at veterans' graves at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 3, as part of the Christmas for Vets program. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 2 / 3
    Volunteering with other members from Boy Scout Troop 102, Cyrus Bailey, 13, braves frigid weather to help put wreaths on veterans' graves at Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Dec. 3, as part of the Christmas for Vets program. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 3 / 3

    Volunteers gathered Saturday, Dec. 3, to swarm five Pequot Lakes area cemeteries to hang wreaths.

    Veterans' graves at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, city of Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Kedron and Gloria Dei cemeteries were decked with wreaths in thanks for their service to their country.

    This is the third year of the Christmas for Vets program in the Pequot Lakes area. This year's volunteers had help from local Boy Scout Troop 102.

    A dedication ceremony with a large wreath will be Saturday, Dec. 10.

