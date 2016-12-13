Christmas for Vets hangs wreaths
Volunteers gathered Saturday, Dec. 3, to swarm five Pequot Lakes area cemeteries to hang wreaths.
Veterans' graves at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, city of Pequot Lakes, Jenkins, Kedron and Gloria Dei cemeteries were decked with wreaths in thanks for their service to their country.
This is the third year of the Christmas for Vets program in the Pequot Lakes area. This year's volunteers had help from local Boy Scout Troop 102.
A dedication ceremony with a large wreath will be Saturday, Dec. 10.