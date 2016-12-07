Search
    Crosslake celebrates Holiday at the Dam

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 2:30 p.m.
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Ben (left) and Forrest Porter, both 4, of Crosslake, enjoy s'mores they made at the annual Holiday at the Dam Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Crosslake.1 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Kyra Rohrbach, 9, of Crosslake, tells Santa Claus what she wants for Christmas at the annual Holiday at the Dam Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Crosslake.2 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Anthony, 6 (left), Connie, Lee and Lilly Nelson, 2, all of Crosslake, take a picture with Santa at the annual Holiday at the Dam Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Crosslake.3 / 4
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Ryder Diamond, 3, of Baxter, roasts a marshmallow for a s'more at the annual Holiday at the Dam Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Army Corps of Engineers Campground in Crosslake.4 / 4

    Crosslake's annual Holiday at the Dam event featured fun for the whole family Saturday, Dec. 3, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground.

    Children got to visit and take pictures with Santa or warm up inside while making Christmas tree ornaments. All ages enjoyed roasting marshmallows around the campfire and riding in a horse-drawn wagon.

    The first 150 adults at the event received swag bags featuring Crosslake merchant deals, discounts and information.

