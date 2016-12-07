Crosslake celebrates Holiday at the Dam
Crosslake's annual Holiday at the Dam event featured fun for the whole family Saturday, Dec. 3, at the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Campground.
Children got to visit and take pictures with Santa or warm up inside while making Christmas tree ornaments. All ages enjoyed roasting marshmallows around the campfire and riding in a horse-drawn wagon.
The first 150 adults at the event received swag bags featuring Crosslake merchant deals, discounts and information.