Pete Mohs/Echo JournalTaste of the HolidaysJason Martinson and Pam Wachholz, representing Kids Against Hunger-Brainerd Lakes Area, serve food to guests at the 20th annual Schaefer's Foods Taste of the Holidays open house Thursday, Dec. 1, at the Nisswa grocery store. Schaefer's Foods provided food samples from its grocery departments and donated proceeds to Kids Against Hunger.