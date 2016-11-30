Search
    Crosslake: Children enjoy breakfast, share wish lists with Santa

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:13 p.m.
    Georgia Sutton, 7, Maple Grove, shares her Christmas wish list with Santa Claus on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Breakfast with Santa event at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion. Sutton was visiting her grandparents' cabin. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal1 / 4
    Santa Claus gingerly holds a sleepy Brantley Ackerman, age 1 month, during the infant's first visit with Santa on Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion Auxiliary's annual Breakfast with Santa event. Brantley is the son of Allayna and Matt Ackerman of Crosslake. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal2 / 4
    Megan Scholtz, 5, Elk River, talks to Santa during the Breakfast with Santa event Saturday, Nov. 26, at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion. Her family was visiting her grandparents, Bob and Pat Mattson, Crosslake. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal3 / 4
    Avery Amsden, 8, Crosslake, gets ready to dig into her pancakes Saturday, Nov. 26, at the annual Breakfast with Santa event at the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion. The Legion Auxiliary hosts the event every year on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal4 / 4

    Families living in or visiting the Crosslake area for the Thanksgiving holiday ventured to the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion on Saturday, Nov. 26, for the Legion Auxiliary's annual Breakfast with Santa event.

    ---

    For more photos, KLICK here! (43 photos)

    ---

    Families feasted on pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage while children shared their Christmas wish lists with Santa and received a treat bag from him. Children also cast a fishing line over a curtain to reel in another prize.

    Breakfast with Santa proceeds support Auxiliary programs that benefit veterans.

