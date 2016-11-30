Crosslake: Children enjoy breakfast, share wish lists with Santa
Families living in or visiting the Crosslake area for the Thanksgiving holiday ventured to the Crosslake-Fifty Lakes American Legion on Saturday, Nov. 26, for the Legion Auxiliary's annual Breakfast with Santa event.
Families feasted on pancakes, scrambled eggs and sausage while children shared their Christmas wish lists with Santa and received a treat bag from him. Children also cast a fishing line over a curtain to reel in another prize.
Breakfast with Santa proceeds support Auxiliary programs that benefit veterans.