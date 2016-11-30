Search
    Nisswa: Holiday lights, fireworks light up downtown

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:31 a.m.
    Wearing matching hats, Santa Claus talks to a boy Friday, Nov. 25, in the gazebo on Main Street in Nisswa. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal1 / 6
    Santa Claus reads a boy's wish list while visiting with children Friday, Nov. 25, in the gazebo on Main Street in Nisswa as part of the Nisswa City of Lights event. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal2 / 6
    Santa Claus rides atop a lit up Nisswa fire truck, greeting families gathered at the Nisswa City of Lights Festival on his way to the gazebo on Main Street, where he visited with children Friday, Nov. 25. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal3 / 6
    William Sell, 3, Baxter, smiles as he talks to Santa Claus on Friday, Nov. 25, in Nisswa Square. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal4 / 6
    Horse-drawn wagon rides through the streets of Nisswa were popular for those attending the Nisswa City of Lights Festival on Friday, Nov. 25. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal5 / 6
    Kylie Hill, 5, Minot, N.D., writes a letter to Santa on Friday, Nov. 25, at the Nisswa Chamber of Commerce building. Children then placed their letters in a mailbox in the chamber office. Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal6 / 6

    Downtown Nisswa is officially festive for the holidays after the annual Nisswa City of Lights Festival on Friday, Nov. 25.

    ---

    For more photos, KLICK here! (287 photos)

    ---

    The event is traditionally held on the Friday after Thanksgiving and is a time when all merchants lining Main Street and Nisswa Square turn on their holiday lights at 5:30 p.m. to light up the town. The event concludes with a fireworks display lighting the crisp winter sky.

    Thanks to a November snowstorm, children had fun playing atop and sliding down snow piles. Nisswa police officers even had a friendly snowball fight with children.

    Other events include horse-drawn wagon rides around town, bonfires along the Paul Bunyan Trail, photos with live reindeer, several "Polar Express" readings in the caboose on Main Street, and a live Nativity scene at the Pioneer Village. People roamed the village looking at historic buildings, and children made crafts in the Summer Kitchen with Black Bear 4-H Club members.

    A luminary walk in the Pioneer Village led people to the annual Love Lights a Tree ceremony to honor loved ones who have died, hosted by the Good Samaritan Communities.

    And, of course, children were able to have their visit with Santa Claus in Nisswa Square, and later at the gazebo on Main Street after Santa arrived atop a Nisswa fire truck adorned with holiday lights. Santa patiently talked with children, urging them to be sure to share hugs with their parents.

