Nisswa: Holiday lights, fireworks light up downtown

The event is traditionally held on the Friday after Thanksgiving and is a time when all merchants lining Main Street and Nisswa Square turn on their holiday lights at 5:30 p.m. to light up the town. The event concludes with a fireworks display lighting the crisp winter sky.

Thanks to a November snowstorm, children had fun playing atop and sliding down snow piles. Nisswa police officers even had a friendly snowball fight with children.

Other events include horse-drawn wagon rides around town, bonfires along the Paul Bunyan Trail, photos with live reindeer, several "Polar Express" readings in the caboose on Main Street, and a live Nativity scene at the Pioneer Village. People roamed the village looking at historic buildings, and children made crafts in the Summer Kitchen with Black Bear 4-H Club members.

A luminary walk in the Pioneer Village led people to the annual Love Lights a Tree ceremony to honor loved ones who have died, hosted by the Good Samaritan Communities.

And, of course, children were able to have their visit with Santa Claus in Nisswa Square, and later at the gazebo on Main Street after Santa arrived atop a Nisswa fire truck adorned with holiday lights. Santa patiently talked with children, urging them to be sure to share hugs with their parents.