Enjoy!

We go out to the garden and Papa looks at all the wild turkeys. He picks the best wild turkeys for me. He takes a knife and kills it. Take off the feathers by cutting them off. Put a lot of ketchup on it about 4 or 5. Put it in the oven. Cook it for 4 minutes and 3. Mom makes it and puts it on top of macaroni and cheese. She tells us to drink our milk with it. Eat it with your sisters.

By Dometrius Anderson, preschool

----

Go to Grandma's with the long driveway. She has two roads so take not the first one, but the next one. Go to the pond. You will see about 4 or 6 turkeys there. Fish for some turkeys with some turkey bait. When a turkey bites on the hook - reel it in like Grandma does. Tony and Julie then knife it off the hook. We all dig a hole and we usually drain the blood into the deep, deep hole. Cover the hole with tons of dirt. Pick off the feathers. We usually put them in a bag Grandma will give us. We usually just keep the feathers for our other turkeys that are naked. Usually some of our turkeys shed their clothes so we give those turkeys the bag of feathers! Put the turkeys in the back of my Dads truck. Drive them home. We put cherries, mustard, not ketchup (I don't like ketchup), gooseberries, turkey berries, and 1 piece of Mom's cake in a big bowl. Mix it all up in Mom's big white bowl and then add the turkey. Cook the turkey on the grill for 2 minutes. Eat with forks and cut with knives. Eat it with Tony, Hazel, Jeri Anne, and Hannah.

By Shawn Minion, preschool

----

Go in to the woods, way far away. Cut down the trees with a chainsaw and move them out of the way. When the trees are out of the way you will be able to see the turkeys in the woods. Shoot them. When you cut the legs off the feathers fall off. Drive the turkeys home. Cut it in little pieces. Put it on Grandma's blue plate. It is blue and in the cupboard. Put it in the oven for 5 min. Cook it at 10. It will be hot so everyone needs to blow on it. I have more wind then everyone else so I blow first. We eat it with eggs, pepper, and crackers. Eat with a fork. Have Nana, Grandma, Dad, Auntie Ashley, Sissy Booboo and Uncle Matt come over. Give them forks and eat!

By Kaydence Daily, preschool

----

Go to the Thanksgiving Store in town by Backus. Godfrey's is that Thanksgiving store. The store guy will go out the back door to the woods and get a turkey. We get a 301b. Turkey. Wash it with a hose in the yard. Put a little bit of pepper on. Cook it on top of the stove for 7 minutes and then put in the oven for 7 more minutes. We eat it with rice and gravy. Eat with Tyler, Dad, Mom, Zack, Cole, and Kendra's Grandma. Then watch movies.

By Ryder McAllister, kindergarten

----

Shoot the turkeys in the eye. Put it by the tree and I keep an eye on it while Dad goes back to the woods. If it wakes up I shoot it with my BB gun.

While Dad shoots a beaver I squeeze it until all the blood comes out. When Dad gets back we put gloves on and get a spoon and scoop out the guts and heart. Cut the feathers off. Mom puts ketchup on it. Dad puts gravy and eggs on the beaver to cook. Cook the turkey at dark for 90 or 70 years.

Cook the beaver in the microwave for 99 minutes. Eat with Jelly, Peanut Butter, and watermelon. Blueberries are good with beaver too. Eat it with Mom, Dad, Grandma, Grandpa, and Gracie. Harper can come too but she can't eat turkey or beaver. We will probably put her in bed so we can eat.

By Aero Ecker, kindergarten

----

Go back into our back yard. Go in the deer stand. When you see a turkey, shoot its legs with a BB gun to slow it down. Then use a 410. Tie a rope to his feet and hang him from a tree for one hour to drain the blood. Take it down and cut off his head and feet. Put him in the chicken pluckier to get off the feathers. Wash it. Bring it in the house. Put seasoning on it. Cook for 1 hour at 109. We like to eat some jelly with it. Then we make some dessert for after. Eat it with rice and bread.

By Zack Minion, second grade