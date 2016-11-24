Eagle View second-grade class shares how to cook a turkey

Enjoy!

First, you need to go to the store and buy it. Wyle your at the store you should get the ingredeans. Next, put the turkey in the oven for 100 degrees and 100 minutes. Finally, you turn on the light if it is ready set the table up and then you can eat it and that is how you cook a thanksgiving turkey.

Kellen Gaylord

----

First, I get the salt and pepper out. Next, I put the turkey in the oven and set the temperature for 120 degrees. I would set a timer for 1 hour. Finally, the turkey is done I add some salt and pepper. Now it is time for the feast!

Jaxon Woodman

----

First you get the turkey. And put it on the pan. Put seasoning on it. Next you put the turkey in the oven. You put it at 200 degrees. Put it in for 6 hours. Finally you get the turkey out of the oven. And the thansgiveing was a good feast.

Odin Lottman

----

First, you can put the turkey in a pan and get salt and pepper. Next, you put the turkey in the oven at 1 hour and 120 degrees. Finally, you get the Turkey out of the the oven and cool it oFF. And you are done.

Tyler Tollefson

----

First, I will take the turkey owt the fridgue and put on salt and peppr on turkey. Next how log shood cook for I shood put the turkey in the oven for 70 minutes. Finally I would put more salt and eat the turkey with my family.

Micah Seeker

----

First, you get you turkey into a pan. Next, I will put it into the oven for 2 hour and then temperature would be at 10 degrees. Finally, I put it onto the table and let it cool off and then we eat it. Oh such a yummy thanksgiving turkey!

Addison Ray

----

First you get it out. Put it on the table and put it in a pan. You put salt and pepper and Butter on it. Next you put it in the oven for 1:22 temperature for a hour. Then take it out of the oven and put it on the counter and fill it with Love for your family. Finally we eat it and it was so good! The end.

Zoe Grecula

----

First, get out salt, pepper, butter and a pan and go to the store to get a turkey. Next, put the turkey in the oven and cook it at six-hundred degrees for two hours. Finally, take it out check if its ready.

Rachel Rankin

----

First, get your turkey and then pot on salt. Next you pot the turkey on a and pot it in the oven for 1 hour and 40 minutes. Finally you take it aoot of the oven. It is good!

Chloe Swenson

----

First, get the turkey and butter, salt and pepper, and the lawy butter. Next, I massage, season it and then put it in the oven for 50 mins, at 100 degrees.

Finally, stuff it and there you have turkey! Have a tester test it, and then enjoy. Have a delich time. Oh! And don't forget the corn!!

Andrew Craig

----

First, you need to get the turkey and put it in a pan and get salt, peper, and butter out. Next, put the turkey in the oven for a hour and a half and put it at three hundred and thirty degrees. Finally, when the turkey is done take it out of the oven and then put it on the table and put the salt, butter, and pepper on it and then cut it. And thats how you make a great thanksgiving turkey.

Bailey Westerman

----

First, you need to get your turkey. And put it in a pan and get selt pepper and butter and seasoning. Next, I would cook the turkey for a hour and 5 minutes to. Finally, take it out and put more seasoning on. And rating it out rilly good and put stufing in it, and set it on the table and eat it. Oh and the turkey was good.

Josiah Reier

----

Happy Thanksgiving

First, get the turkey out of the oven. Next tak the turkey to the oven and put the degrees is 60 degrees and 5 minits.

Finally you put it on the taboe. I tast it and it tast is so god!

Nevaeh Jager

----

First go buy a turkey. Freese the massage your turkey then put salt and pepper and put stuffing. Next we put it in the oven your turkey needs to be hot so put it at 65 degrees and for a hour and 15 minutes. Finally you take your turkey is done you put butter on it put it on the table it is time for a feast yum!!!

Huck Balmer

----

Follow these three easy steps to make cook a turkey. First you cech oen then you stuf it. Next you chot it opin. Then you put it in the oven. Then you put solt and ppr in it. And then you tack the fethrs off. The timpuchr is 400 hour. Next you let it cool dawn. Next you tack the guts out. And cote it's hide off. And ho and some sesuning, and next you tast it. If it is spisy you Jest chriy it agin but jest remebr to do it riht. Be carfal whin you do it but be safe and test it out and eat it?

Lenell Jackson

----

First you by the turkey and you put sallt and pepper and put it in a pan next you put it in the oven for 100 dges then set it fou 5 haor in the oven with yore Famle Finally then you eth it yum that is a god Turkey Time for the Feast

Go vikings

Vinny Przybylski

----

First, get your turkey on the pan add lowres salt and dutter. Next, you cook it for 1 hour 25 minutes and 125 degrees. Finally, you put it on the table. And that is how you cook a turkey.

Kyle Kotaska

----

First you need some salt, some sugar, some oil, some flouwer, some butter. Next you put it in the oven at 150 dges and you leev it in the oven to 14 hours. Finally you take it out of the oven and putt the turkey on the table to eat and you will like it.

Tade Magnuson

----

First I get a turkey I put seasoning on the turkey. Next I put the turkey in the oven for 25 minutes and 100 dearees and 99 of a temperature then I put the turkey in the oven and let it cook and we put it on the table and we are retcy for are thanksgiving dinr!

Keira Strong

----

First, you need a turkey. And salt, seasoning. And pepper. Next I would put the turkey in the oven. For about one hour and 25 minutes. The temperatur shud be 100 degrees. Finally, you tack the turkey out of the oven and cave it.

Grant Vershey

----

First, you get your seaning out Put it on the turkey, NeXt, I will put the turky in the oven one hour and 25 minutes Finally, the turkey is tasty

Noah Stewart

----

First, you get a turkey, and some seasoning then get some salt and pepper. Nexts put it in the oven for 100 minutes. and 2 hours and 99 degrees. Finally, you take it ouit and put it on the table DLishish! that's haw you maek a thanksgiving turkey.

Ejatu Vargo

----

First, you will nede salt and butter. Next, you will nede to cook it for 50 minutes at 100 degrees. Finally, you massage the turkey with the butter and salt. And that is how you cook a turkey!

Gracie Kruchten