Area children dress up for Halloween celebrations

Crosslake's annual "Spooktacular" Children's Halloween party took place Saturday, Oct. 29, at the community center.

Sponsored by Reed's Market, the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and Dr. Linda Lewis, the party featured games, face painting, cookie-decorating and a coloring contest. Children from all over the state dressed in festive costumes and enjoyed the activities.

Nisswa

Students at Nisswa Elementary School dressed in costumes and trick-or-treated through town Monday, Oct. 31, as businesses handed out candy. This is an annual event for students.

Pine River

Pine River hosted three Halloween events, as elementary students participated in the annual Halloween costume parade. After school, children were invited to a Halloween party at the Good Samaritan home. That night, the festivities continued across from the Pine River Public Library where the annual haunted house turned out the lights.

There were many more Halloween offerings for both children and adults across the lakes area.

