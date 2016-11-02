Weather Forecast

    Area children dress up for Halloween celebrations

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 1:32 p.m.
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Nisswa Smiles employees dressed as Star Wars characters to hand out candy to Nisswa Elementary School students Monday, Oct. 31.1 / 7
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Pine River-Backus teacher Becky Shackle leads a minion in the annual Pine River-Backus Halloween Costume Parade.2 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal A Nisswa Lions Club member hands out candy to Nisswa Elementary School students Monday, Oct. 31.3 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Selah Ingberg, 1 1/2, plays a game while dressed as a flower Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Crosslake Children's Halloween Party.4 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Hudson Abrams, 3, of Breezy Point, watches his bowling ball knock down the pins Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Crosslake Children's Halloween party.5 / 7
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Supergirls, Batmen and even a Batgirl was spotted at the annual Pine River-Backus halloween costume parade.6 / 7
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Jacey Sorenson, 10, of Breezy Point, plays a hockey game while dressed as a clown at the Crosslake Children's Halloween party Saturday, Oct. 29.7 / 7

    Area children dressed in their favorite Halloween costumes and showed them off at various community events, including the following.

    Crosslake

    Crosslake's annual "Spooktacular" Children's Halloween party took place Saturday, Oct. 29, at the community center.

    Sponsored by Reed's Market, the Crosslake Ideal Lions Club and Dr. Linda Lewis, the party featured games, face painting, cookie-decorating and a coloring contest. Children from all over the state dressed in festive costumes and enjoyed the activities.

    For more photos, KLICK here!

    Nisswa

    Students at Nisswa Elementary School dressed in costumes and trick-or-treated through town Monday, Oct. 31, as businesses handed out candy. This is an annual event for students.

    For more photos, KLICK here!

    Pine River

    Pine River hosted three Halloween events, as elementary students participated in the annual Halloween costume parade. After school, children were invited to a Halloween party at the Good Samaritan home. That night, the festivities continued across from the Pine River Public Library where the annual haunted house turned out the lights.

    There were many more Halloween offerings for both children and adults across the lakes area.

    For more photos, KLICK here!

