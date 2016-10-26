80 costumed kids attend Backus Legion Halloween event

Each child received a pumpkin to decorate and take home and a goody bag that included an apple, candy and a pencil.

The children also participated in a style show with prizes for the best costumes in three age groups and played several games with additional prizes. Those included a bean bag throw, ring toss and fish pond.

The youngsters were treated to a complimentary lunch, including hot dogs, chips, cookies and a soft drink.

Volunteers from the Auxiliary and the Legion Post, who co-sponsored the party, had a good time too, with the children bringing back memories of Halloween fun when their elders were kids.