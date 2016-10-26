80 costumed kids attend Backus Legion Halloween event
Goblins, witches, dinosaurs, soldiers and comic book-cartoon characters of all sorts frolicked about Saturday, Oct. 22, as about 80 children and accompanying adults attended the Backus American Legion Auxiliary's annual kids Halloween party for children age 12 and under.
Each child received a pumpkin to decorate and take home and a goody bag that included an apple, candy and a pencil.
The children also participated in a style show with prizes for the best costumes in three age groups and played several games with additional prizes. Those included a bean bag throw, ring toss and fish pond.
The youngsters were treated to a complimentary lunch, including hot dogs, chips, cookies and a soft drink.
Volunteers from the Auxiliary and the Legion Post, who co-sponsored the party, had a good time too, with the children bringing back memories of Halloween fun when their elders were kids.