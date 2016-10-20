Search
    Nisswa, Pequot Lakes firefighters promote fire safety

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:07 a.m.
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Pequot Lakes Firefighter Kirk Larson demonstrates why water should never be used to put out a grease fire.1 / 5
    Isaac Mattson, 4, enjoys his dinner while getting into the spirit of the Nisswa Fire Department's annual open house on Tuesday, Oct. 11. Dan Determan/Echo Journal 2 / 5
    The proper technique for approaching and extinguishing a burning vehicle was displayed at the Nisswa Fire Department open house. Dan Determan/Echo Journal 3 / 5
    Brian Smith 10, of Pequot Lakes, is excited at the end of a fire truck ride at the Pequot Lakes Fire Department open house. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 4 / 5
    Pequot Lakes Firefighter Kirk Larson demonstrates extinguishing a fire with a pan lid, and shows that if the lid is removed while the pan is still hot, it will reignite almost immediately. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 5 / 5

    The Pequot Lakes and Nisswa fire departments held open houses last week and ventured to elementary schools to teach fire safety during Fire Prevention Week.

    In Pequot Lakes, firefighters showed how to extinguish grease and chimney fires. Visitors to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, open house at the fire hall were treated to a hot dog meal, and children received gift bags and plastic fire helmets. Fire truck rides were also available.

    Battling rainy conditions, the Nisswa Fire Department hosted its open house Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Nisswa Fire Hall. Though certain events - like helping children in attendance operate a fire hose - had to be cancelled due to rain, firefighters still displayed how they extinguish propane and vehicle fires and prepared dinner on the grill for the crowd.

