Nisswa, Pequot Lakes firefighters promote fire safety

In Pequot Lakes, firefighters showed how to extinguish grease and chimney fires. Visitors to the Wednesday, Oct. 12, open house at the fire hall were treated to a hot dog meal, and children received gift bags and plastic fire helmets. Fire truck rides were also available.

Battling rainy conditions, the Nisswa Fire Department hosted its open house Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Nisswa Fire Hall. Though certain events - like helping children in attendance operate a fire hose - had to be cancelled due to rain, firefighters still displayed how they extinguish propane and vehicle fires and prepared dinner on the grill for the crowd.