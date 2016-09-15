Pedal Pequot event celebrates Paul Bunyan Trail

Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal Anne Marie Kimble, bottom, of Sartell, and Marianne Nemeth, who has a home in Lake Shore, took over kids' paintings of the Pequot Lakes bobber during a Traveling Art Pub event at Pedal Pequot.

Nancy Vogt/Echo Journal The Toftness family of Breezy Point bikes along the Paul Bunyan Trail in Pequot Lakes on Saturday, Sept. 10. A Pedal Pequot event promoted the trail to celebrate the 125th anniversary of Minnesota state parks and trails.

A new event - Pedal Pequot - celebrated the Paul Bunyan Trail on Saturday, Sept. 10, in Trailside Park with vendors selling crafts and food, and many activities for children under a blue, sunny sky.

The event was part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources' "Trail In A Day" along the Paul Bunyan Trail, celebrating the 125th anniversary of Minnesota State Parks and Trails. Other communities along the trail from Lake Bemidji State Park to Crow Wing State Park in Brainerd also had events to celebrate the trail.

In Pequot Lakes, children who did not have a bike helmet or who did not have a helmet that fit properly were able to get a free helmet from Essentia Health. Pequot Lakes Schools PTA sponsored various free games for children, Cherry Berry had coloring sheets for children, and a free bounce house was a popular place for kids.

Pequot Lakes Community Action served root beer floats.