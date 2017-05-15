Ament, of Nisswa, is one of two Pequot Lakes High School students who was honored with the National Joint Powers Alliance's Rising Star award for 2017. Award recipients are often described as "unsung heroes," having faced adversity and reached success.

At age 4, Ament lost her mother to carcinoma. Four months later, she herself was diagnosed with stage 4 sarcoma cancer and given a very little chance of surviving.

But she persevered. Unfortunately, the trials did too.

"When I was 10, my grandma - she became like a mom to me when my mom passed away - she passed away from skin cancer," Ament said.

Still she pressed on, and still life threw more curveballs.

"My dad had a stroke last year and a really bad infection, and they gave him a 50 percent chance of living," Ament said. "On Feb. 4, my dad passed away."

Before he died though, Ament's dad got to share in his daughter's joy of being named a Rising Star.

"My dad was very excited when I told him," she said. "He was very proud of me."

Despite all she's been through, Ament is on track to graduate with a GPA above 3.0 and is set to attend Central Lakes College for nursing.

These feats - especially Ament taking care of her sick father - impressed Rankin and other Pequot Lakes School staff members.

"She was getting up at 4:30 in the morning to help her dad get ready for work, making him breakfast, making sure he got his meds. She was fulfilling the role of mom, wife, support, friend at age 18. She's just an amazing young lady," Rankin said. "And (she) never says a word, never has a complaint."

But now Ament has words of gratitude.

"I was very honored because I don't get recognition much because I'm not in sports, and I'm not in any special activities at school," she said. "And so getting recognition for something like that, for still going to school and giving my all ... I was very happy about it."

Ament's determination to "give her all" makes her an inspiration for students and staff members alike.

"She's just a real motivating story for all of us," Rankin said. "Even me as a principal, she motivates me to do my very best to make sure she meets her goals."