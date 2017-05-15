Rising Star: Tallman's focus on school pays off

But that's what happened when she received a scholarship as part of being chosen as a National Joint Powers Alliance Rising Star.

"I was really shocked and I didn't really believe it at first," Tallman said. "I'm not usually nominated for anything or noticed, so I thought it was just a joke."

Of course, the Rising Star award, which honors the unsung survivors of hardship, is no joke, but it is ironically a relatively unsung award.

"I had never heard of it," Tallman said.

She apparently didn't realize the prestige of the award until she arrived at the ceremony at Madden's on Gull Lake, where she received a plaque and a $375 scholarship.

"I was really nervous going there at first, not really expecting it to be as fancy as it was," Tallman said. "It was very fancy. Walking into the area, it was big and there were tables lined up everywhere. It was really beautiful. You could see on the stage that there were all these glass plaques. I wasn't expecting so much from this, but it was amazing."

Tallman's student life hasn't always been easy, alternating between schoolwork and helping to raise her two sisters - a 4-year-old and a very defiant 9-year-old. At one point she decided to relocate to live with her grandmother, but that eventually came to an end, and she returned home.

"I'd been moving around a lot," Tallman said.

To get through these hardships, she turned to schoolwork.

"I focused more on my schoolwork than my home life and tried to stay calm in my own little area," Tallman said. "I found the better in life."

Tallman also turned to supportive individuals working at the school and attending classes alongside her.

"(I got help from) my friends, Star and Brianna, and some other people," Tallman said.

While academia likely looked like an easy distraction and the road to a future college degree in creative writing and English, Tallman apparently didn't think anyone took notice while she worked. Tallman, who recently attended the Festival of Nations with her French class, was noticed not only by French teacher Melanie Lindquist, but also Kristin Lindholm.

Lindholm and Lindquist worked together to write a nomination for the Rising Star award. It read: "Sierra is a student who displays great resilience. Despite the circumstance, she comes to school, wants to learn and works hard. She is willing to share her voice even when her opinion differs from the majority. She genuinely cares about people and seeks to do what is right. She is a positive role model for her family and peers. No matter what path Sierra chooses for her future, we know she will make a great impact."

The experience was validating to Tallman, who is reluctant to tell her tale for fear it will reflect badly on others.

"It made me feel a whole lot better about myself," Tallman said.

The award, as well as the scholarship, are part of the encouragement Tallman will use to pursue her education, which she has carefully thought out.

"I plan in September to go to (Central Lakes College) and stay two years to do my generals," Tallman said. "Then I plan to transfer out and go to a different college and get a bachelor's degree in creative writing."