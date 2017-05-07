Lake Country Faces: Local deacon becomes published author

Then in the 1970s, Knuth found even more inspiration.

"Someone introduced me to 'Lord of the Rings' and 'The Hobbit,' and I fell in love with (J.R.R.) Tolkien and his stuff," he said. "Since that time, then I started dabbling in it ... as a hobby and a way to release energy."

That dabbling paid off, as Knuth is now a published author. The most recent edition of "Chicken Soup for the Soul," which focuses on random acts of kindness, features a story the deacon penned.

Out of 5,000 submissions for the book, Knuth was one of just 101 chosen.

"When they told me that I was published ... I think it took me two or three days just to get over the shock and it to really set in and go, 'Wow. That's quite an accomplishment.'"

The motivation for that accomplishment came from an author friend who encouraged Knuth to share his writing.

"She said, 'You know, Mike, I think you need to take your writing out of the closet and get more serious about it,'" he said. "And so I gave it a lot of thought and prayer, and I started doing that last year."

Knuth took second place in a Brainerd writing contest with a short story last September, and then he decided to send two stories to "Chicken Soup for the Soul."

He submitted another story to "The Talking Stick," a literary journal out of Park Rapids.

Though Knuth found success as a nonfiction writer through "Chicken Soup for the Soul," his passion is fiction.

"I feel a lot safer making things up," he joked.

A trilogy of novels became his focus in the 1980s. The project, however, turned into six books. None has yet been published, but the possibility is there.

"Four books are at the point of having someone go through and edit the main stuff, and then I have to get really serious about editing," Knuth said.

Beginning around the same time as his trilogy, the deacon spent about 25 years writing Christmas stories for his five children each holiday.

"I'd present the story every Christmas ... to the Christ child and to my family," he said.

In 2009, he took it a step further.

"I self-published my first Christmas story in 2009 and gave it to the kids as a gift."

But getting work published professionally isn't as easy.

"People just think you just sit down and write and you can get it published. But there's a lot of work to writing and publishing," he said. "My dream is at some point to be published, but it's not going to be a driving point ... There's other things I want to do in my life in the next 10, 15 years if I have that long."

Those things include spending time in the outdoors with his wife of 42 years, Lori, and travelling to see their children and grandchildren, who are spread across the country, as often as possible. Outdoor activities such as camping, gardening and visiting the Boundary Waters are on his agenda as well.

Knuth also keeps busy with his duties as a deacon. He currently works at All Saints Catholic Church in Baxter and St. Francis Catholic Church in Brainerd. One weekend a month, he assists at St. Edward in Longville and St. Paul's in Remer.

The Catholic faith also plays a role in Knuth's writing, as he knows his most important audience comes from above.

"I'm really trying to say, 'OK ... God's given me this gift, so how can I give it back and give Him glory?'" he said.