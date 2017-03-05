New teachers learn the ropes at Nisswa School

Shaylee Schei, Erica Trafas and Chanel Gangestad, who teach kindergarten, first and second grades, respectively, have all settled in Nisswa this year for their first teaching jobs out of college. They quickly learned how different their new posts are from their student teaching experiences in college.

"It's 100 percent different having your own class versus student teaching because it's somebody else's classroom," Schei said. "You're dealing with the parents, and you're dealing with their academics. It falls back on you as far as how they are developmentally."

But the differences, though somewhat surprising, have been mainly positive.

"It's how energetic second-graders are, but also how capable they are of thinking deeply and understanding the world around them much more than I thought a 7- or 8-year-old could," Gangestad said, noting she did her student teaching at a higher grade level.

The energy level of her kindergartners was a welcome surprise for Schei as well.

"It's super surprising just seeing how excited they are to see you and come to school," she said. "They want to learn, they want to be here, they love you, they want to do whatever you want them to do."

Trafas said one unexpected, but ultimately entertaining, thing her students tend to do is refer to her as "Mom," whether by accident or on purpose.

"And then they just smile and they laugh," she said.

All three teachers agreed that getting to know their students on a more personal level is one of the best things they've experienced so far.

"Making connections with my students is my favorite thing," Gangestad said. "And getting to know them and their families."

As a new teacher, Trafas added: "It's been really nice being able to grow with my students too."

The fact that Nisswa School is so small has greatly aided these teachers in their transition from college to career.

"When I applied to Nisswa, I guess I didn't realize how small it was, but I like that it's small because it's easy to get lost in a big school right away," Schei said, adding that the school's size makes collaboration with other teachers easy and helpful as well.

Community integration is another plus.

"The community does so much," Trafas said, noting activities the students get to partake in such as the Halloween parade and riding atop fire trucks. "It's just amazing to be part of a smaller school that's still a huge community."

And perhaps the best part about being in Nisswa for these three instructors is the camaraderie.

"Every single new teacher training, we're all together," Schei said. "It's super nice because I can't imagine being the only one coming in."

Trafas and Gangestad are graduates of Brainerd High School and Bemidji State University, while Schei is in new territory as a native of Albertville who went to college in Fargo, North Dakota.