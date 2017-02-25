After about a decade of schooling in Wisconsin and the Twin Cities, the Backus native moved his family of four back to the lakes area in early February and now preaches about his favorite narrative.

Ten years of post-high school education wasn't Broom's original plan, as school was never his favorite thing. But after getting a Bachelor of Arts degree in church ministries from a small Bible college in Watertown, Wisconsin - and marrying his now-wife, Becky, during junior year - Broom's father persuaded him to continue his education.

"He convinced me to take a couple classes, so I did. I took some counseling classes and just loved it," Broom said. "It felt very applicable to what I wanted to be doing, so I ended up realizing: 'Yeah, I probably should get a master's.'"

Broom attained a Master's of Divinity and a Master of Arts in Biblical counseling from Central Seminary in Plymouth.

"Long story short, I got reluctantly convinced to spend a long time doing school," he said. "And I'm glad I did. It was definitely something I needed to do."

Broom's decision to work in the church isn't surprising, as his dad, Jeff, was the pastor at Lakeside Baptist Church in Backus for 34 years. But his personality might not be what some would expect from a pastor.

"I'm actually a pretty skeptical person, which is funny for a pastor," Broom said. "Naturally I've just always been a doubter. I grew up as a pastor's kid. I grew up in a pastor's home, and I just remember, even from a young age, asking my dad skeptical questions."

That skepticism and doubt spawned into curiosity and research.

"I worked with a lot of Muslims and a lot of agnostics and atheists and stuff down in the Cities," Broom said. "They would give me an argument against Christianity or against belief in God or something, and I'm like 'Hmmm. I don't really have an answer for that.' So I'd go out and read and research it."

The research turned into a blog post, which quickly transformed into a book about contrasting atheism and Christianity. The book is complete but still needs to be edited.

Broom said his tendency to doubt has strengthened his faith, and he hopes to use that experience with overcoming doubt to teach the youth in his new church.

"I'm looking forward to working with the teens ... and saying, 'It's OK to doubt stuff. That's not a bad thing. You should doubt stuff and look into what you believe,'" he said. "Especially with kids who grow up in the church. Eventually you're going to have to decide if this is your faith or not."

Inspiring youth is only a small part of Broom's decision to become a pastor though.

"As Christians we believe pastoral ministry is a calling; it's something you feel compelled to do," he said. "God has made it clear to me that he is calling me to do it, so it feels more like a calling than a desire."

As the youth pastor at Pequot Baptist, Broom's primary responsibility is to work with the parish's teenagers and their parents. He also preaches at Sunday services once a month, which isn't typical of most youth pastors. But for Broom, teaching others about the Gospel - an integral part of Christianity - is what being a pastor is all about.

"My whole purpose as a pastor is to see the Gospel not only change people's lives and make it so they can have a relationship with God, but also make it so that their lives will flourish," he said. "Because I believe it's the best way to live life."