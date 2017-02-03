Now, Mongan is ready to kiss boo-boos, sing lullabies and teach her grandkids about animal tracks and scat when she retires April 11 as city clerk-treasurer.

The road to Mongan's career with the city was not always certain.

She was born in Jenkins, and from 1960 on was raised in Pine River. She married after high school and then took part in what was probably the only career in which she didn't excel.

"I worked on a dairy farm for a while," Mongan said. "I wasn't very good at that. (I was) scared to death of cows."

From there she became an aide at Pine River School, before it became Pine River-Backus School. She liked working with the kids, but said she didn't see much going on around her in the school. Though she didn't have professional experience, she applied to be a transcriptionist at the Pine River Clinic, before it became an Essentia Health branch.

"I didn't have professional training so I used the dictionary quite a bit," Mongan said. "I spelled words really crazy. I remember Dr. (Charles) Pelzl said it was good for a laugh."

When the clinic found a new transcriptionist, Mongan moved on to become a receptionist. Following her first husband, she moved to Brooklyn Park and took up reception work at a pediatric clinic, then at a medical center and then for orthopedic surgeons. When picketing and negotiations frustrated her husband, they returned to Pine River, where she took a year's break before applying to work for the city.

Her time with the city started not as clerk-treasurer, but as the bus administrator under Viola Garret, who taught her what she today considers her most important lesson.

"I think the most important thing she taught me is, 'If you watch the pennies, the dollars take care of themselves,'" Mongan said.

After Garret died five years later, Mongan took her position. She's been watching the pennies ever since.

In that time she's been in a position that is intimately related to local history. People and businesses came and went. Culture changed and the personality of the city of Pine River became something different entirely. Though she said the job was rewarding, it wasn't always fun and excitement.

"I guess it's kind of sad to see some of the changes that have happened," Mongan said. "The things that have been torn down and not replaced, the empty storefronts. Growing up, my mom used to send us to the store and we would sign our name and your signature was good. You can't do that now. I feel like we've kind of lost some of our hominess. Everyone is just struggling to survive. They can't take you on your word. A lot of people don't stand on their word anymore. It's sad to see the route it's taken.

"Then again, it's good to see the skate park. That's a great addition to the city. (Following improvements at) Forbes Park, it really gets used a lot," she said.

Many of the familiar faces she used to see in the city offices have vanished, and new people come in now. She said it seems like many residents expect instant gratification to their complaints, and they expect the city and police to intervene between neighbors, when at one time neighbors would have resolved most issues privately. People also seem to underestimate the cost and efforts of running a city.

"They don't understand how expensive it is to run a government," Mongan said. "Pine River's a small town, but it costs a lot of money to keep the roads cleared, the parks looking nice, to keep the water lines running so the towers don't freeze, and for the most part, people are good. Once in awhile we get people that are nasty."

Mongan and the rest of the city employees counter negativity with humor.

"Otherwise you would just be crabby all day long," Mongan said.

Though there are a lot of good developments, like the ice skating rink and the growth of Forbes Park, Mongan said the negative issues, like the city's attempted annexation, sometimes tend to overshadow the good things.

In just the past year or so, Mongan became eligible for retirement, and her current husband, high school sweetheart Dave, had health issues. Those events convinced her it was time to spend more time with her family.

"I think it made me realize life is too short," Mongan said. "We aren't getting any younger. I think I'd really like to just sit back and help raise the grandkids and be a homebody for a while."

In addition to watching her many grandchildren, she and her husband will partake in some of their favorite pastimes, including rock picking on the North Shore or antiquing.

She also intends to return to working in hospice care, which she has been doing for most of seven years. She said it's fulfilling to be with people and their families when they need it most. Mostly, however, Mongan plans to be with her own family, specifically her grandchildren.

"We have a huge yard," Mongan said. "We do a lot of dinosaur hunting and slaying of dragons and snakes. I have a lot of that in my house, apparently, we do that a lot. We must be infested."

After teaching them about deer tracks and rabbit droppings, Mongan said she thinks she will spend more time teaching them about the outdoors.

"I think we will have to have lessons on what's what and make sure they know some of the things to avoid," Mongan said.

With 17 grandchildren and stepgrandchildren ranging from 10 months to 17 years old, she has a whole new career ahead of her, one with more ups than downs and certainly zero talk of annexation.