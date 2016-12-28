"Santa's Boot Camp," which came out in November, was the culmination of the sisters' unlikely path to the film industry.

Mueller and Feinberg grew up in rural Backus, where their father, John Mueller, taught them about the environment, and their mother, Sue Mueller, documented their upbringing with camera in hand.

"All throughout my childhood, I think I gained environmental sensibilities from my dad," Aleshia Mueller said. "He would tell us, 'This is this tree or this is this bird or that mark on the ground means an animal did this.' I loved learning about the environment and systems and taking care of the earth and interests in the earth from my dad. My mom always had some kind of camera in our faces. She was always taking photos or had a super eight film camera and was filming stuff. I kind of grew up with both of those things being normal around me."

Their upbringing also included some amount of travel that exposed them to city living long before they decided on their own life paths. Since their mother was from the Twin Cities and had worked there at Honeywell, she had connections that she used to expand her daughters' perspectives.

"They had kid exchanges every year where for a few weeks my sisters and I would go down to Minneapolis/St. Paul and stay with my mom's friend," Feinberg said. "We would really understand taking buses and going around and the aspects of living in a city."

Creativity was also encouraged in their house, where their mother provided her growing children and their friends with boxes of instruments, chests of costumes and furniture they could dance on. Feinberg said her mother wanted everyone who came to the house to know that you don't need the influence of drugs or alcohol to express yourself. They also hosted friends from troubled families, harboring generosity for the future.

"Our house kind of became a safe house where people would come over," said Feinberg. "People knew that they could come to our house and hang out. I grew up in my high school years with a second bed in my bedroom. I'd wake up and friends would be there."

The sisters were enabled by their childhood.

"From that kind of childhood, I learned you can be anything you want to be," Feinberg said. "If someone can do it, that means you can too."

This upbringing led both sisters to start down paths that most people would consider "practical," only to eventually wind up working successfully in the film industry. Mueller made the transition first. She started with two interests that collided in her high school years.

"At Pine River-Backus High School we have our electives," Mueller said. "It must have been senior year I was going through the electives and there were two I wanted to do, but they were at the same time. One was geology and one was photo/video. I couldn't do them both because they were at the same time. But because I am from Backus and can do anything, I did them both anyway. I took the photo/video class and then went and did geology as an independent study and then went into the photo lab until the janitors came in and kicked me out."

This continued into and beyond college. Mueller earned a degree in geology from Carleton College in Northfield, where her thesis took her to the Philippines monitoring earthquakes. She decided to make a documentary while there, and when she returned to Carleton, she taught herself about video editing to put her footage together.

After graduation, she took a temporary job as a soil scientist in California where her job was to "climb mountains, dig holes and make maps." When that job came to a close, she had the opportunity to apply to continue as a forest geologist, but she heeded a different call.

"I felt like maybe I wasn't ready for a long-term job yet," Mueller said. "I wasn't sure what I wanted to do. I did accept the job at Carleton and went to Carleton to work in the media program. I was a technical associate there. By then I had taught myself to use all the stuff, so I showed people how to use the equipment. I checked out the cameras and lights to people and fixed things that needed minor fixing. I monitored the editing lab and answered questions on editing."

Working at Carleton, she realized that film was actually a practical way to make a living, so she started her own freelance company, Reel Nomad Productions.

Feinberg, likewise, started down a completely different path, beginning with a mixed background. She traveled to Ecuador right out of high school, followed by Guatemala where she interpreted for a medical team. She majored in Spanish and French with a minor in English at Concordia College in Moorhead.

Considering her background, likely nobody would guess she would become a producer for a popular holiday film, but it all started when she went to Dragoncon with friends.

Feinberg wasn't much into television while growing up, so the trip was more about being with friends. In spite of that, she got acquainted with Ken Feinberg, "the Chaos Demon" from television's "Buffy the Vampire Slayer," and that was the beginning.

"He was there speaking on panels and signing autographs," Feinberg said. "I saw him on a panel, didn't think anything of it. My thought of him was 'balanced guy.' Later on I saw him at a party. He tapped me on the shoulder and I thought, 'Oh, look, it's balanced guy.'"

They talked all night at the party, and when she went back to Minnesota and he returned to Atlanta they continued to talk over the phone on a nightly basis.

"A while later, I moved down," Feinberg said.

They married, had children and together combined Ken's film background with Heather's experience working in the office at Wes Hanson Builders to start Creative Studios of Atlanta, an acting school. Without realizing it, she became a company producer.

"It wasn't like I woke up one morning and decided to be a producer," Feinberg said. "It was more like, 'Oh, guess what? I've been producing.'"

It was then that the sisters' paths crossed again.

Mueller had been creating commercials, short films and feature length films on a freelance basis. During that time she has worked with actors from Captain Phillips, Christopher Lloyd and Julia Roberts' brother, Eric. Naturally, when the Feinbergs' business started making shorts as a conclusion to its nine-month acting courses, she got involved.

"At the end of the program they always create an original production to give his students real on-set experience," Mueller said.

Mueller worked on some of these shorts as script supervisor.

"One year an editor said that with all the shorts they had done they could have made a feature," Feinberg said. "He decided that the next year they would start off making a feature called 'Santa's Boot Camp.' Some people got together writing, and my involvement was helping produce the project."

Mueller was brought in as script supervisor. Though they never directly worked on set together, the sisters are proud to have helped create something as part of a team together.

"It was nice to be able to work with her. I didn't work with her directly because the part she worked on isn't really related as much to what I do. When she'd come to town and work on set we'd spend time together, but it was more family time together than on set time ... I like working with her," Feinberg said. "We are very lucky."

When their production ended up on the UK's top 10 holiday film list, their work paid off.

"(It's) amazing, really," Feinberg said. "There is an emotional payoff when it is done and you are proud of your work, but it is always nice to have some financial payoff too."

"Santa's Boot Camp" will not be the last film that either sister ever works on, and perhaps not even the last one they work on together. Either way, they both have the determined, can-do attitude that makes filming possible.

"You have to be very dedicated," Feinberg said. "We say you don't make a movie, you force it into being."