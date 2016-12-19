Lake Country Faces: Dabill shares family holiday memories

Dabill was raised in a home with nine siblings.

"We had a lot of sisters," she said. "It was just busy. We didn't have a lot of money. For a while we lived east of town when I was 13-15. Mom met a guy and married him and we had a riding stable about six years. We did trail rides and stuff like that. We had a lot of fun. It was almost all girls at my house."

Dabill was in the middle, with several older siblings, but mostly younger sisters.

"I think it made me more of a caregiver," she said. "I don't know how I would have been without them, but I had a lot of little sisters and that made me more of a caregiver."

Holidays were as big as their family.

"Our mom loved holidays," Dabill said. "She made Christmas a grand day. We didn't have much but she somehow put it together so we all had something and made it fun. She decorated, baked and loved any holiday, but Christmas - she loved Christmas and she loved Easter. I think that might be where we got involved in it."

Dabill grew up in Pine River and married her husband, who had also grown up in Pine River, where they have run a saw mill together since the late 1980s. For 15 years before that, Dabill also worked at one of the local nursing homes.

As long as they were close together, Dabill and her siblings were close.

When sister Deb Oliver opened Ole and Lena's Sweet Revenge in Pine River, sister Sharon started working there, and Dabill stepped in and took her place when she died of cancer. The loss has been hard on their family.

"We were always close," Dabill said. "In the last couple of years we have dispersed and aren't as close as we were."

With the family going its separate ways, Dabill still has lots of memories to remind her of the closer years. That's because she, her sisters and their friends used to do photos just for the sake of having photos.

"I just love to take pictures," Dabill said. "I think they are an important part of everyday life. Our sisters and friends would get together in big hats, big jewelry, makeup and fun stuff and we would take photos for a day. We called it our glamour shots."

It's no wonder, then, that about six years ago Dabill decided to start volunteering with the annual Pine River American Legion Lunch with Santa. She remembered that when her son was younger, there was a place she could go to get free photos with Santa, and she thought she would like to offer the same opportunity to others.

"When our son was little there was someone taking pictures and giving them away free," Dabill said. "At the time when you have little kids, you don't have money for that extra picture, so you don't do it. We started doing that as a gift to families. We even do family pictures. We have one family every year that does a whole family picture."

Dabill brings in the photo gear, and friends and family help with lineup, printing and the background work.

"It's not just me," Dabill said. "It's the whole group, and I couldn't do it without them. It's fun and I look forward to it every year."

Dabill does her best to get as many family members in the photos as possible.

"In 10-20 years you will look at this picture and you'll be glad you took a picture that day, or your kids will say, 'That was mom ...'" Dabill said. "So we encourage them to be in the photo. Pictures are just memories. I just love the fact that we can look back on all that stuff. It takes you back."

Memories are one of the most priceless gifts Dabill could give, so she doesn't charge for the photos, though donations every year do pay for supplies. For that she's just grateful.

"I guess I think that photo thing is a happy time and I think it is a colorful time," Dabill said. "I steer a little toward the Christmas photos because of the atmospheres. It is a gift giving time. I feel good about these people getting the photos and giving back to the community. It's important for everyone to volunteer."