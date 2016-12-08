When the Michigan native and former General Motors electrician decided it was time to say farewell to her family's cabin north of Detroit, she and her husband, Jim, turned their sights to Minnesota.

"We were looking for a rural place with a lake to live on and good schools," Diane said. "And we heard Minnesota was a place to find those qualities."

Lake Ossawinnamakee in Breezy Point caught the Williamses' attention, and that's where they made their Minnesota home and raised their two now-grown children.

It was 1995 when Williams really began to involve herself with city affairs in Breezy Point. She was appointed to serve on the planning commission near the end of 1995 and has been involved with city government ever since.

At that time, the planning commission was set up so that one member worked jointly with the city council, and Williams filled that role.

She believes it was her outspoken nature and passion for the environment that led to her planning commission appointment.

"I wasn't afraid to speak up," she said. "And I had always leaned (toward) environmental issues, which I think is important for the planning commission to always consider."

After a few years with the planning commission, Williams took a leap and won a full-time city council seat in 2000, feeling she needed to give back to her community even more.

"I think it's important to do things for the world, for your city, for friends," she said. "It's just important to try to do good."

During her time on the council, Williams said one of her priorities has been looking to the future.

"Every decision we make, we should be considering just not what's good in this instant, but what does this do for the future?" she said. "Does it move us toward our goals? Is it good for the future? Does it lead to something brighter?"

That dedication to the future has led Williams to what she considers many accomplishments for the city, one of which is the creation of a parks committee and its role in improving the city's park.

"I'm pretty pleased with how the park has turned out," she said. "It seems to be in constant use. It's so gratifying to see the constant traffic and the kids playing. Any time I stop in or go by, I see someone out there doing some sort of fun thing ... Overall the whole thing is a pretty nice achievement. I think that really makes us a community - when people can gather."

Williams has been the parks committee's city council liaison for several years, and she still continued as a member of the committee when she took a two-year city council hiatus from 2010-12.

But after serving another four-year term, which ends Dec. 31, she is ready to step down from the city council and let someone else get a turn at local government.

"A lot of new people coming in should be having a chance to have some input, and maybe some fresh eyes, I figure, will help. I feel we're on a good path, and so," Williams said, "it's a comfortable time to step down."

Though Williams will no longer have a seat on the city council come 2017, she has already requested to remain on the parks committee as a citizen representative and hopes to stay involved with the city. But she will miss the duties of her current role.

"I think I will miss not being such a part of the direction the city goes. I like being a part of plotting the course for the city and trying to decide what's best," Williams said.

There are also upcoming issues she feels strongly about and hopes the new council will address.

"The comprehensive plan is coming up. That's going to be a big task. We have to get the pulse of the community and get input and direction from the citizens," Williams said. "I'm hoping one of the goals will be a community center ... I think that would be a fabulous thing to have - a community center with a bigger library than we have, and just meeting rooms and indoor exercise space."

After her term is up, Williams hopes she'll have more time to volunteer in the community, which is something she has done a lot of over the years but said she hasn't had as much time for recently.

Her previous volunteer work, however, has made a lasting impression, as Williams helped start the Fun Books For Kids program in the Pequot Lakes School District in 1997. The program was designed to get students excited about reading by giving everyone in the district, from kindergarten to grade 8, free books to take home several times a year.

Williams no longer works with the program, but she left a legacy, as Fun Books For Kids still operates and provides Pequot Lakes and Crosslake students with free books each year.

"We were treated with a lot of enthusiasm by the kids. It's like going into a bookstore and you're free to pick anything you want," she said. "It was very gratifying."

While volunteering and being an active member of the community is still important for Williams, she plans to spend much of her newfound free time in Duluth visiting her 2-year-old granddaughter - the first grandchild in her family.

A part-time job at Target also keeps her busy.

Even though Williams isn't necessarily considered a longtime resident of the Brainerd lakes area, she has come to call it home, a feeling she attributes to the people she's met in the community.

"I have certainly enjoyed the people that I have worked with, that I have gotten to know, and I want to keep knowing and enjoying those people and doing things with them," she said. "There are definitely some marvelous people around here."