"I was under 2 pounds when I was born," Weaver said. "My grandma put me in a shoebox in the wood stove to keep me warm."

"The doctors that delivered him at home said, 'Don't feed him, he won't live to the morning,'" said Weaver's wife, Naree. "The doctor came the next day and she had been feeding him with an eye dropper and kept him alive."

Clearly, the doctor had no clue how much of a survivor Merle would be.

"I was never sick when I was young," he said. "I never saw a doctor until I took my Army physical."

In keeping with his stubborn work ethic today, Merle started early too.

"I was probably driving tractor when I was 7 or 8 years old," he said. "Cultivating corn with a C-Ellis. I was lifting bales bigger than I was. I grew up working hard. We milked cows until my dad retired and then we sold them. Working for the neighbors driving tractors when I was young, then trucks later on."

He was a trucker by trade when he lived in the Cities. There he met Naree, then a college student.

"I was in college in St. Cloud," Naree said. "I was visiting my cousin in Foley. He was a good friend of my cousin's boyfriend, so I met him there."

Still working hard, Merle was in the military from 1954-64 and spent nine years in the Milaca guard. Years later, in 1971 and without overthinking, Naree and Merle moved to Backus to buy a resort in Ponto Township.

"We really didn't discuss it," Merle said. "It came up for sale and all of the sudden we were here. ... My dad thought we were crazy."

Maybe today Merle would agree with his father.

"It was just something where we were both really young and it was something that I don't think I would do it again," Merle said. "I'm not sorry we did it, but I don't think I'd do it again. It just isn't a good investment."

Merle said hindsight makes him think he should have bought the Pine River Dairy Queen.

The first year was very difficult, between the short Minnesota resort season and payments. The couple said Naree working at Backus Elementary School was vital.

"We had two payments to make the first year," Naree said. "Then in 1974, we bought the neighboring resort because we were short of money and couldn't make our payment. That was for sale and we thought if we went bigger we would make more money."

The family work ethic was hereditary at the resort. They had three children who worked at the resort with them from a young age.

"The kids all worked here and learned work ethics and how to deal with people," Naree said. "Our kids said it was the best life here. They really enjoyed it. I felt guilty because we couldn't take them on vacation. They were kind of stuck here working, but they said it was the best life for them. They learned a lot."

While maintaining the resort, Merle became a carpenter, almost a necessity while he built cabin after cabin on the resort.

Naree worked at the school for many years, in the end totaling 40 years between Backus and Anoka. When their nest emptied as their children moved away, they had less and less help at the resort. They subdivided the property in the late 1970s.

Fifteen years ago, Merle retired from contracting, but that didn't mean he sat idle. Merle had been a member of the Ponto Lake Knight Riders Snowmobile Club since its founding in 1974. He had been interested in the activity since 1968 in the Twin Cities. When he came to Backus he brought that interest with him. Not long after his retirement from contracting, he took on the moniker of the "Grumpy Groomer Driver" thanks to another group member.

"I've been doing that (trail work) since 2002," Merle said. "I kind of took over and have been doing it ever since. I also drive the groomer. I've been the president since 2002. Nobody wants it."

The club maintains 74 miles of snowmobile trails during the winter, with Merle driving the groomer.

"It's two full days," Merle said. "I do Snowway One and Snowsnake, which is all west of Backus. That's about 90 miles round trip. I do that once a week depending on snow. Then we do the aspen from Backus to the biffy out on Blind Lake. Then Ideal Corners meets us there. Gull Lake Drifters meets us on the south. Walker meets us to the north."

If that wasn't enough, five years ago he took on another job somewhat akin to grooming but in the summer time.

"I did it. This is my fifth year (mowing for Cass County). Scott McAllister, the foreman, had the mower in my pole barn," Merle said. "I asked if he would hire an old man like me to drive it. He asked if I was serious. I said, 'Sure.' I've been doing it ever since."

Merle mows 10 hours a day, four days a week to get the job done.

"I usually start when the grass gets longer in the end of June," Merle said. "I hit all the blacktop, just the topside, once. It'll take me about two weeks. I can do quite a few roads in a day on the top. You can go faster. Then I turn around and have to do all the tops on all the gravel. When I get that done I turn around and start after the first of August and do all the ditches on the blacktop."

Merle doesn't know if he will mow ditches from year to year, so it is possible 2016 was his final summer mowing. But one thing's for sure - he's been working hard all his life and he's unlikely to stop any time soon.

"It gives me something to do," Merle said. "Sometimes I don't get to do things I want to do in the summer because I'm working. I have to get it mowed. We don't want the commissioners getting a phone call that they aren't mowed. We have an obligation. I just have something to do and keep me busy."