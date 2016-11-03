Where: Pequot Lakes High School theater

Cost: $14 for adults, $12 for seniors age 60 and over, and $10 for youth ages 18 and under.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.glapa.info or call Pequot Lakes Community Education at 218-568-9200.

Performing on stage transformed Garrison's Travis Chaput from an introverted high school student to a leading actor.

As Georg Nowak in the upcoming Pequot Lakes Community Theater (PLCT) production of "She Loves Me," Chaput has found a home in the theater community.

His journey toward the spotlight began back in high school, when Chaput was picked on and didn't feel as though he fit in with his peers.

"I decided to do something really different to see if I could find a group of people that had a common interest," he said. "And I fell completely in love with it (theater)."

Though he only had about 45 seconds of stage time during his first role, Chaput's love for theater sprouted immediately.

"It was such a rush for the 45 seconds that you were out there," he said. "So it just really inspired me to keep pursuing it."

Chaput's continued theater involvement led to a new self-image.

"It evolved into this great thing, so it was kind of a gateway for me into discovering ... who I was and what I wanted to do with my life and how I wanted to have that creative outlet," he said.

After performing in one-act plays and landing the role of Nicely-Nicely Johnson in his senior musical "Guys and Dolls," Chaput took a hiatus from acting to focus on education and work.

He graduated with an honors diploma in business management from Central Lakes College in 2011, which led to a new role of fiduciary operations specialist at the third-party administrator firm Goldleaf Partners in Baxter, where he works with retirement plans.

"There's a lot that goes into (retirement planning). You don't think about that. They don't teach you that stuff in school," Chaput said. "It's one of those things that you just kind of inadvertently learn about. So there's a newfound respect for that. ... It's a great field. I really enjoy the work."

In 2014, Chaput felt called back to acting and has since been in productions with Stage North Theatre in Brainerd and Brainerd Community Theatre at Central Lakes College. His first show with PLCT was last year's portrayal of "Beauty and Beast," where he played Lumiere - a role with which he had a special, personal connection.

"I used to watch ('Beauty and the Beast') with my mom maybe twice a day when I was a little kid," Chaput said with a laugh. "She would play it on repeat for me."

Being a part of the Disney story on stage proved to be a memorable experience for Chaput.

"It allowed me to kind of fulfill a childlike dream of mine. And it was fun for my mom to see me actually in a production of it," he said. "She loved it."

Though Lumiere is Chaput's favorite role to date, he said his leading character in "She Loves Me" is the most unique. He described Georg Nowak as a "self-reserved individual" with a "strong male presence that has this romantic layer to him that he doesn't let a lot of people see."

Chaput's character detests a female employee at the cosmetic shop where he works, before realizing she is the woman he's fallen in love with while trading romantic letters.

"It's just kind of a journey of watching the two of them kind of discover that each other is the other person and how their feelings change from this disdainful arrogant feeling toward each other to actually falling in love," Chaput said.

As a lesser-known Broadway classic, "She Loves Me" has delighted Chaput.

"Every element of the show is really magical without there having to be a lot of glitz and glam," he said. "And the songs are really, really catchy and classy."

Chaput hopes his audience ends up loving the show as much as he does.

"I just really want to encourage people to see this show. It's really, really great. The cast is just amazing. Everybody here is so talented," he said. "So definitely get tickets and come see it because it's going to be worth it."

When he's not on the big stage, Chaput still enjoys performing, but for a smaller audience.

"My acting kind of caveated me into singing, so I go karaoke a lot with a group of friends, and we have a good time doing that," he said.

Because theater has impacted Chaput's life so substantially, he encourages others who "feel lost" or "don't know where they belong in their school" to try theater.

"There's always a home for somebody in a show. That's what I found," Chaput said. "There's a whole family waiting for you behind that curtain."