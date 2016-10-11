Faces: Crosslake resident celebrates Scandinavian heritage

Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Kristi Morsch, of Crosslake, celebrates her Scandinavian heritage through her store, Nordic Haus, which she and her husband have owned for three years.

On the side of County Road 66 near the heart of Crosslake stands a wooden sign with goats on top and a Norwegian and Swedish flag on either side. The metal goats and the cross-bearing flags are a testament to Kristi Morsch's passion for everything Scandinavian.

Though Morsch proudly proclaims that she's seven-eighths Norwegian and one-eighth Swedish, it wasn't until she attended Concordia College in Moorhead that she developed a strong interest in Scandinavian culture.

"When I was in college, the Concordia choir toured Norway for a month," she said. "We stayed with families - host families - and ... then I just kind of fell in love with everything Scandinavian, came back, and we had a Scandinavian-themed wedding and everything."

That love has since blossomed into Nordic Haus in Crosslake, which Morsch owns with her husband, Randy. The specialty store sells unique Scandinavian-themed gifts, including Swedish dishcloths and Norwegian and Swedish flag merchandise, along with mugs, socks, books and various other items.

Morsch, who grew up in the Fargo-Moorhead area, is wrapping up her third season of owning Nordic Haus, but it isn't the first Scandinavian store that she has worked at. After teaching vocal music for eight years in Cottage Grove, Clarkfield and Fargo, N.D., and serving 13 years as education director for her local church in Fargo, she decided it was time for a change.

"I just needed a little break - something different," Morsch said. "So I worked retail for the first time in my life and worked at a little Scandinavian shop, Stabo, in Fargo."

Morsch spent six years working at Stabo and moved on to become communications coordinator for the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America synod office in Fargo. But it wasn't long before Nordic Haus became her new focus.

"When we had the chance to buy this, I retired from (the church) a little bit early, and we moved here," Morsch said, adding with a laugh, "My husband says my two hobbies are visiting and anything Scandinavian, so this fits in."

Living in Crosslake appealed to Morsch, as her family has had a cabin on Daggett Brook for the past 38 years.

"My husband always wanted to retire up here," she said. "I wasn't quite so sure. We were from the Fargo-Moorhead area, a little bit bigger. But when I had the chance to buy this, I thought, 'Oh, let's give it a go.' So we turned our tiny little family cabin into a home."

The store has been in Morsch's family since her cousin opened it nine years ago. The original Nordic Haus was only open for a few months out of the year, but Morsch has expanded that to nine months, closing in mid-December and reopening for St. Patrick's Day.

In her months off, the business owner enjoys traveling around the United States, citing New Orleans as one of her favorites among the many places she's been within the country.

"I've been in 49 out of the 50 states," Morsch said. "I made it to South Carolina last year when we went to Florida, so now I have Alaska left. So that's my goal; that's on my bucket list, to get to Alaska."

She will have to hold off on that trip for a little while though because Morsch has other plans for this year's time off.

"This winter I'm going to stay busy because I'm getting a new grandbaby any day now," she said. "The advantage of owning your own shop is I do have a sign that says 'Closed today. Grandbaby on the way.' So when I hear the baby is coming, the sign is going up."

Morsch and her husband of 38 years have three children, and the new baby will be her fourth grandchild, but he or she will be the first in close proximity to the proud grandparents.

"After we moved here, unbeknownst to us, (my daughter and her husband) moved to Brainerd," Morsch said. "When she returns to teaching, I'm going to babysit for just those couple of months, January and February. So that'll keep me busy."

When Morsch isn't selling Scandinavian gifts, babysitting grandchildren or traveling the United States, she enjoys one of her first passions in life - singing.

"I always loved music, and I sang in choirs and stuff in high school. And I had a cousin who sang in the Concordia choir, so of course we had gone to concerts," she said. "So I just started pursuing music."

When it came time to decide on a career path, music and a family legacy at Concordia College in Moorhead ended up being Morsch's choice.

"I was thinking about being a nurse - going to St. Olaf and being a nurse. And then, I don't know. When I probably was a senior, I thought, 'I really would like to go to Concordia,'" she said. "Most of my relatives that had gone to college had gone to Concordia."

Morsch still exercises her vocal chords by singing in the choir and at the occasional outdoor worship service at Crosslake Lutheran Church. She also enjoys volunteering in the community in her free time and wants to take on more projects in the near future.

"I'm hoping to get more involved in volunteering in the community and get a little more involved in the community itself," Morsch said. "These last two years we've been so busy remodeling and adding on to our home and getting started that I haven't gotten as involved as I'd like to."

She does, however, play an active role in the community through her store, which she hopes has made an impact on Crosslake.

"I'm hoping it enhances the community. The community, first of all, has been very welcoming, and the chamber has been great," Morsch said. "They've embraced us, and we've embraced them too by getting involved."

Nordic Haus has participated in various chamber events such as serving chili during Crosslake Days, holding specials for St. Patrick's Day and making soup during WinterFest. The store also serves as an acknowledgement of the abundance of Scandinavian roots in central Minnesota.

"(There's) a lot of Scandinavian heritage in this area," Morsch said. "We hope that people will keep celebrating and embracing their heritage."

While Scandinavian goods are close to Morsch's heart, her favorite part about running the store is meeting new faces.

"The most fun for me is just the people - meeting the customers," she said. "These repeat customers are really fun, as well as meeting new people too. It's kind of a balance."

As for the future, Morsch doesn't foresee her quaint little store expanding in terms of size, but she does hope it keeps flourishing within the community.

"It's very unique. I don't really want it to get huge ... as far as space, but I just want it to keep thriving so people keep knowing about it," she said. "So I just hope it continues."

Besides her store, Morsch continues to celebrate the Scandinavian culture in other areas of her life.

"I just fell in love with it when I was in Norway. So my house is pretty much decorated Scandinavian," she said. "I just love everything Scandinavian - the old traditional and the new contemporary. I like it all. So I'm kind of eclectic that way. I like a mix of things."