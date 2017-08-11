Brass band to play Saturday in Pequot Lakes park
Dirty Shorts Brass Band, a New Orleans-style brass band playing everything from jazz to dixie, funk to blues, rock 'n' roll to gospel and swing, will perform from 7-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at Trailside Park in Pequot Lakes as part of the free Bands in the Park series.
Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a chair or blanket. In case of inclement weather, the concert will move to Grace United Methodist Church, one mile south of downtown Pequot Lakes on State Highway 371.