Reminders: Aug. 10, 2017

Crosslakers

The Crosslakers will hold a town meeting from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, at Zorbaz to give a progress report. Subjects to be covered include updates on the Loon Center, dog park, walkability around Crosslake, the Crosslake comprehensive plan update, workforce housing, the new school, water quality and more.

Pig roast, car show

Crosslake firefighters will host their annual Pig Roast and Classic and Custom Car Show with the pig roast from 11 a.m. until gone and the car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at the fire hall.

Art and Book Festival

The Northwoods Arts Council will hold its annual Art and Book Festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, in downtown Hackensack.

Artists, crafters, food vendors, music and children's art and face painting will be on Lake Avenue, which will be closed to traffic. Thirty-six authors will sell signed copies of their books at the Hackensack Community Center and Union Congregational Church.

A writing workshop, Now or Never: Collecting Family Stories, will be held from 11 a.m. to noon.

PTL Concert

Faith in Action for Cass County will host its annual Praise the Lord Concert at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12, at The Warehouse in Pine River, featuring local and regional musicians performing folk music. The concert is free and open to the public. Freewill donations will be accepted to support Faith in Action.

Artisans Fair

The Crosslake Area Historical Society's annual Artisans Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13, at the Historic Log Village across from the Crosslake Corps of Engineers Dam and Campground in downtown Crosslake. More than 25 artisans will demonstrate their skills and have their creations available for sale.

Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children. Lunch will be available.