Calendar of events: Aug. 11, 2017

Fridays: Pine River Duck Races, 1:45 p.m., Pine River dam

Fridays: Pine River Market Square farmers market, 2:30-5:30 p.m., downtown Pine River

Tuesdays: Big Fun Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m., Crosslake Town Square

Tuesdays: Kids' Fishing Contest, 11 a.m., Hackensack

Wednesdays: Nisswa Turtle Races, 2 p.m., downtown turtle track

AUGUST

10-12 Crosslake Art Club Show and Sale, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Crosslake Community Center

11-12 Nisswa Crazy Days

11 Outdoor movie "Inside Out," 9:30 p.m., U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Crosslake Recreation Area

12 Crosslake Firefighters' Pig Roast and Classic and Custom Car Show, 9 a.m.-2 p.m., fire hall

12 Northwoods Arts Council's Art and Book Festival, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., downtown Hackensack

12 Camp Knutson Quilt Auction, silent auction 9:30-11:30 a.m., live auction at noon

12 Cardboard Boat Races, Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant & Bar, Crosslake

12 Backus Corn Fest: parade, 2 p.m.; corn feast; fireworks

12 Faith in Action's Praise the Lord Concert, 3 p.m., The Warehouse, Pine River

12 Crosslake Outdoor Music Series: Johnny Cash & Neil Diamond, 6-8 p.m., Town Square

12 Band in the Park: Dirty Shorts Brass Band, 7-9 p.m., Trailside Park, Pequot Lakes

12-13 Lakes Area Music Festival presents Carmen, 7 p.m. Aug. 12, 2 p.m. Aug. 13, Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd

13 Artisans Fair, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Crosslake Historic Log Village

16 Concert in the Park with Grace, 6:30 p.m., Trailside Park band shell, Pequot Lakes

16 Lakes Area Music Festival presents British Isles, 7 p.m., Tornstrom Auditorium, Brainerd

16 Outdoor Movie Night in the Park, "Moana," 9 p.m., Nisswa Park