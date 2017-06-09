Crossing Arts Alliance: Various workshops offered Saturday

Kids can create landscapes and cityscapes using paper and a variety of techniques. The class is geared toward kids ages 5-13, but any age (even adult "kids at heart") are welcome. Younger artists will require an adult helper.

A $3 per child/$5 per family materials donation is requested, but no child will be turned away due to need. No pre-registration is required, and the public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Handicap-accessible parking and access is available.

Linda Holliday, owner of Holliday Pottery and Impact Minnesota, will showcase her functional wares in The Crossing Arts Gift Shop in June. Holliday will be on hand to discuss her work from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 10. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend.

There will be a needle-felted landscape workshop with Lisa Jordan from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, June 10. Students will learn to design a needle-felted landscape "painting" by layering colors, building texture and adding interesting elements to create their own unique piece. Using a specially barbed needle and fluffy wool, needle-felting is a fun and accessible art form.

All materials are included in the class fee. The fee is $20 for TCAA members and $25 for non-members. The skill level is beginner to intermediate.

For more information, call The Crossing Arts Alliance at 218-833-0416 or visit www.crossingarts.org.